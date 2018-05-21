Jessica LeRoux Opens CBD Pizza Kitchen at Quixote's True Blue

When medical marijuana activist Jessica LeRoux stopped by the new Quixote's True Blue location near the University of Denver a couple of months ago, she was just checking out her friend's new digs. Now, she's serving up CBD-infused pizza and panini sandwiches for concert-goers at Jay Bianchi's Deadhead venue.

"I never dreamt of opening a pizza restaurant — the place just came with a pizza oven," she explains. "Planning is overrated. I just came to support Jay on his opening day, but, hey, it had vent hoods." So LeRoux took her last $600 and began stocking up on ingredients and cooking utensils, then opened Althea's Cheese by Design "in honor of the Grateful Dead song."

One of the ingredients is particularly noteworthy: CBD. A compound of cannabis and hemp, cannabidiol has exploded over the past three years as federal roadblocks are removed and Americans become more educated about cannabis. Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, but is still known for its anti-inflammatory and pain-reliving properties; users also report that CBD can help with sleep and anxiety. If derived from hemp, CBD can be legally sold as a food supplement. As a result, across the country, coffee shops, massage studios and smoke shops are selling CBD oils and isolates for an extra shot of wellness.