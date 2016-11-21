Chromic Con: Where Marijuana and Superheroes Collide
Cannabis and comic-book culture collided at the third annual Chromic Con. On Saturday, November 19, the Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club in Colorado Springs hosted the original marijuana-friendly comic-book convention. People came dressed as their favorite fantasy characters, studied comic books and graphic novels, and socialized while smoking their favorite herb. Here are five of our favorite things about Chromic Con:
1. Comic books that were on theme.
|
Chromic Con 2016.
Brandon Marshall
2. Epic costumes.
3. Homemade marijuana capes.
4. Deadpool smoking a pipe.
5. Discussions of the newest Marvel superhero movie.
Now see our Chromic Con slideshow.
