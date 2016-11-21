menu

Chromic Con: Where Marijuana and Superheroes Collide

Cannabis Calendar for Denver November 14-19 (And Beyond)


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Chromic Con: Where Marijuana and Superheroes Collide

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 8:12 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Chromic Con 2016.EXPAND
Chromic Con 2016.
Brandon Marshall
A A

Cannabis and comic-book culture collided at the third annual Chromic Con. On Saturday, November 19, the Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club in Colorado Springs hosted the original marijuana-friendly comic-book convention. People came dressed as their favorite fantasy characters, studied comic books and graphic novels, and socialized while smoking their favorite herb. Here are five of our favorite things about Chromic Con:

Chromic Con 2016.EXPAND
Chromic Con 2016.
Brandon Marshall

1. Comic books that were on theme.

Chromic Con 2016.
Chromic Con 2016.
Brandon Marshall

2. Epic costumes.

Chromic Con 2016.EXPAND
Chromic Con 2016.
Brandon Marshall

3. Homemade marijuana capes.

Chromic Con 2016.EXPAND
Chromic Con 2016.
Brandon Marshall

4. Deadpool smoking a pipe.

Chromic Con 2016.EXPAND
Chromic Con 2016.
Brandon Marshall

5. Discussions of the newest Marvel superhero movie.

Related Stories

Now see our Chromic Con slideshow.

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >