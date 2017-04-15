The Ten Best Dispensaries in Denver for Finding Clones

EXPAND Marijuana clone at L'Eagle Kate McKee Simmons

When Amendment 64 passed in 2014, adults in Colorado not only had the right to possess recreational marijuana, we gained the right to grow it. However, growing the potent, stanky cannabis many of us are used to smoking is no easy task for a rookie. Home growers spend years perfecting their lighting, nutrients, feeding schedule and more, but few have the time and bandwidth to breed their own genetics.

Most experienced home growers will tell you that the best way to grow your own is by planting reliable seeds, growing your own clones from a mother plant or finding a trustworthy clone breeder that doesn't have anything to lose from selling you his or her best genetics – but for newbs and those too lazy to build a community, dispensaries provide a convenient place to start your home-growing journey.

To my chagrin, not too many pot shops in Denver sell clones anymore, making them hard to track down even after a Google sesh. Here's a list of dispensaries in Denver that sell the green little guys (in alphabetical order), with more to be added as I find them.

The Clinic

Multiple locations

The Clinic supplies medical patients and potheads with some of the best buds and genetics in Denver, so its clones are worth the search. And you'll have to search: Although the Clinic has five locations across the metro area, they usually only get clones in once a month, and they go fast. If you're looking for a big selection or six of the same strain, you could be disappointed, so do your homework before showing up.

Denver Clone Store

755 South Federal Boulevard

303-993-5653

4571 Ivy Street

303-951-1480

The Denver Clone Store might seem an obvious place to look for clones, but it deserves recognition for its commitment all the same. Because it also sells clones to wholesale growers, the store's selection is tough to beat, and shoppers never have to worry about showing up and finding just a small inventory with only a few plants of the same strain. Clones start at $25 apiece for recreational customers and $12 for patients, but discounts are available for buying six or more.

Karmaceuticals

4 South Santa Fe Drive

303-765-2762

It's a shame this place is medical-only, because Karmaceuticals has been a leading clone provider for more than half a decade now. The south Denver pot shop is one of the most trusted dispensaries in town for pest-free clones with solid genetics. It also has one of the largest selections, with over 100 clones typically in stock for purchase. Getting six or more of the same strain is no problem here, but the menu changes daily, so call ahead – or sign up for a patient request list, and the store will call you.

Kind Love

4380 East Alameda Avenue

303-565-3600

If you're worried about getting clones with subpar genetics and weak roots, Kind Love is your safe haven. A habitual honoree in the Best of Denver, the Glendale dispensary's quality clones can be seen throughout basements in Mile High. Clones start at $20 each for recreational customers and $15 for medical patients, but the inventory on the medical side is much larger.

La Conte's Clone Bar & Dispensary

5194 Washington Street

105 East Seventh Avenue

303-292-2252

Perhaps the most well-known clone provider in the metro area, La Conte is always reliable. Although I've seen varied results at their harvests, La Conte's is sure to have a huge library of indicas, sativas and anything in between. And to the shop's credit, it offers a thirty-day, money-back guarantee on all of its clones; you can also pre-order online to see if it has anything worthwhile.

