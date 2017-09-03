 


Reader: Could Potheads Please Wear Identifying Tags While Hiking? (3)
Silverton Green Works

Reader: Could Potheads Please Wear Identifying Tags While Hiking?

Westword Staff | September 3, 2017 | 8:02am
Are you enjoying a real Rocky Mountain high this Labor Day weekend? Dispensaries report that Labor Day weekend is their biggest weekend of the year, as tourists and Coloradans alike get ready to enjoy cannabis when enjoying the great outdoors. But some readers don't appreciate encountering marijuana fans on the trail. Says James: 

Could the potheads please wear identifying markers when hiking? Thanks, so I can avoid you all.

Replies Megan:

 I'm glad you're better than everyone else; I was getting worried we were all free to enjoy the state equally.

And Gabriel concludes: 

Step 1: Get high.
Step 2: Walk around in nature.
Step 3-10: Repeat steps 1 and 2.

Keep reading for some of our recent stories on real Rocky Mountain highs.

Shutterstock

David Dean

David Dean

Shutterstock

What are you doing Labor Day weekend? Will you be enjoying a Rocky Mountain high?

