Reader: Could Potheads Please Wear Identifying Tags While Hiking?

Are you enjoying a real Rocky Mountain high this Labor Day weekend? Dispensaries report that Labor Day weekend is their biggest weekend of the year, as tourists and Coloradans alike get ready to enjoy cannabis when enjoying the great outdoors. But some readers don't appreciate encountering marijuana fans on the trail. Says James:
Could the potheads please wear identifying markers when hiking? Thanks, so I can avoid you all.
Replies Megan:
I'm glad you're better than everyone else; I was getting worried we were all free to enjoy the state equally.
And Gabriel concludes:
Step 1: Get high.
Step 2: Walk around in nature.
Step 3-10: Repeat steps 1 and 2.
Keep reading for some of our recent stories on real Rocky Mountain highs.
|
Shutterstock
Ask a Stoner: Is Labor Day Like 4/20 for Dispensaries?
|
David Dean
Head West Labor Day Weekend on a Colorado Cannabis Road Trip
|
David Dean
Ten Ways to Enhance Your Hike With Cannabis
|
Shutterstock
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Ask a Stoner: Does Marijuana Attract Bears?
What are you doing Labor Day weekend? Will you be enjoying a Rocky Mountain high?
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!