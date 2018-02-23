 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Bill to Address Pot-Tax Error Signed Into Law
Thinkstock.com

Bill to Address Pot-Tax Error Signed Into Law

Thomas Mitchell | February 23, 2018 | 9:58am
AA

A bill intended to right a drafting error in a 2017 law that inadvertently withheld millions of dollars in cannabis tax revenue from special districts across the state has officially been signed into law. SB 88 zoomed through the General Assembly in barely over a month and was signed by Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne on Thursday, February 22.

Introduced by Republican Senator Bob Gardner, the new law aims to correct a gaffe in SB 267, a measure that raised the state cannabis tax from 10 percent to 15 percent and exempted retail pot sales from a 2.9 percent state sales tax. Unfortunately, that sales-tax exemption accidentally blocked the pot revenue from going to special districts like the Regional Transportation District and the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, which have lost $560,000 and $56,00 per month, respectively, since the change took effect in July 2017.

Related Stories

The new law reauthorizes retail pot revenue for the state sales tax and leaves it up to special districts to decide if they want to accept the funding. That way, according to Gardner, it complies with the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Although some Republican senators were worried the bill still overstepped its TABOR boundaries and an amendment was introduced in the House of Representatives to ensure the millions in lost funds weren't paid back retroactively, SB 88 still flew through the legislature, passing its final reading less than five weeks after its introduction.

Governor John Hickenlooper, who pushed a failed special session in October 2017 to address the issue, wasn't able to sign it; he was in Washington, D.C., for a meeting of the National Governors Association.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >