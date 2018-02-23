Bill to Address Pot-Tax Error Signed Into Law

A bill intended to right a drafting error in a 2017 law that inadvertently withheld millions of dollars in cannabis tax revenue from special districts across the state has officially been signed into law. SB 88 zoomed through the General Assembly in barely over a month and was signed by Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne on Thursday, February 22.

Introduced by Republican Senator Bob Gardner, the new law aims to correct a gaffe in SB 267, a measure that raised the state cannabis tax from 10 percent to 15 percent and exempted retail pot sales from a 2.9 percent state sales tax. Unfortunately, that sales-tax exemption accidentally blocked the pot revenue from going to special districts like the Regional Transportation District and the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, which have lost $560,000 and $56,00 per month, respectively, since the change took effect in July 2017.