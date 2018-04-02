Colorado Cannabis Calendar for the Week

The marijuana magic will be in full effect in April as we get closer to our favorite holiday on April 20. We'll soon post a complete rundown of every 4/20 event going on later this month, but in the meantime there are plenty of educational talks, pot-friendly classes and hemp-filled parties. Find them below in this week's Cannabis Calendar.
Cannabis Clinicians Colorado Meeting: Web Marketing Safety
Tuesday, April 3, 6:30 p.m.
Auraria Campus, Plaza Building, Room M203
955 Lawrence Way
Do you work in the medical field and have an interest in cannabis? Join the Cannabis Clinicians Colorado's monthly meeting to learn about current issues among physicians in the MMJ community. April's guest speaker will be Dr. Hervé Damas, a former NFL player who went on to become a physician and now treats patients with cannabis. The event is free to attend for CCC members and $15 for non-members.
Chronic and Canvas Paint Party
Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden
3039 Walnut Street
Private cannabis club Tetra 9 will now host a 420-friendly paint class every Wednesday, with the first one taking place on April 4. Although attendees (21+) must first sign up for a membership into the private club, the $25 membership fee includes a ticket to the painting class, which also comes with free paint, paint brushes and canvases — but you must bring your own cannabis. Learn more on Eventbrite.
Let's Talk Hemp Film Series
Thursday, April 5, 7 to 10 p.m.
Lyric Theater
1209 North College Avenue
Presented by Matthew Harmon, the first-ever Let’s Talk Hemp Film Series showcases cannabis documentaries, films and videos from around the globe. Filmmakers in attendance include Matthew Harmon (HEMP Our Industrial Legacy), Windy Bormann (Mary Janes: Women of Weed), Doug Fine (Family Farmer Hour), Rick Trojan (Hemp Road Trip) and Dianna Oliver (Hemp House Builds), who will all screen and chat about their projects. Learn more on the event's website; tickets are $10 now, and $15 after April 4.
NoCo Hemp Expo
Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7
The Ranch Events Complex
5280 Arena Circle, Loveland
The NoCo Hemp Expo returns to the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland for a fifth year. There will be vendors, symposiums and panel discussions — all focusing on hemp — as well as food and live music. Tickets range from $15 for the Saturday expo to $65 for both days and access to business-to-business events. Learn more on the expo website.
Reefer Madness: The Musical
Through Saturday, April 28
Bug Theatre
3654 Navajo Street
You've all heard of the movie, but what about the play? Reefer Madness: The Musical will play Friday and Saturday nights at the Bug Theatre through April 28, turning the dated-but-hilarious propaganda film made to scare people away from cannabis into a musical comedy. Tickets are $20 each (and going fast), but there are discounts for groups of six or more.
Heavily Meditated
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon
Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden
3039 Walnut Street
Tetra 9 will host weekly yoga sessions on Saturday mornings, holding its first class on April 7. The two-hour meditation will include a smoking break for cannabis consumers. Attendees (21+) must sign up for a Tetra 9 membership for $15 to first to gain access to the private club, but the membership includes free entry to the meditation class. Learn more on Eventbrite; BYOC.
CanopyBoulder Happy Hour
Tuesday, April 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
CanopyBoulder
1002 Walnut Street
Cannabis business incubator will hold a happy hour to discuss innovation and entrepreneurship in the industry. Following a presentation and discussion about valuations and exits in the cannabis industry, there will be a networking happy hour for attendees to mingle and make connections. This event is free to attend, but cash donations for the Marijuana Policy Project will be accepted at the door.
Keep reading for future events.
Smoke and Sketch
Saturday, April 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Dicronix Functional Glass and Art Gallery
25 East Dakota Avenue
Matt Maes of Quantum Keyhole Studio will lead a 420-friendly class for anyone who like to get high and draw. For $40, attendees (21+) will experience three different drawing courses and games, with pens, pencils, markers, brushes, drawing paper and boards and appetizers provided with entry. Register on Eventbrite; BYOC.
Rino Cares: Cannabis Health and Wellness Fair
Sunday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
Hosted by RiNo Supply Co., Canna Health and Sensi magazine, this health and wellness fair will offer health screenings, care-provider signups, culinary demonstrations and professional lectures, as well as local food, goods and creative demonstrations involving cannabis. RSVP to the free event (21+) on Picatic.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Mason Jar Spring Dinner
Wednesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.
Location shared upon registration
Mason Jar Events will hold its seasonal spring dinner in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, with the exact location shared with attendees upon registration. There will be live music, a multi-course dinner prepared by Chef Daniel Asher and, of course, plenty of cannabis-infused goodies. To attend (21+), guests must request an invite on the Mason Jar website.
CSU-Pueblo Institute of Cannabis Research Conference
Thursday, April 26, through Saturday, April 28
Colorado State University-Pueblo
220 Bonforte Boulevard, Pueblo
Colorado State University's Institute of Cannabis Research will hold its second annual conference, a three-day forum about scientific, medical, industrial, legal, economic and social elements of cannabis research, over three days on campus, featuring leading scholars and researchers from the field. Registration is $350 until April 26, when it goes up to $400. Veterans, active military personnel, and students with appropriate ID can get in for $99.
Cannabis: A Visual Perspective
Through May 20
CU Museum of Natural History
1030 Broadway, Boulder
This current art exhibit at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History includes botanical watercolor, colored pencil, print and mixed-media illustrations from the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, all of which explore the diversity of cannabis. Learn more on the exhibit's web page.
Send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!