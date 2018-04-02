Colorado Cannabis Calendar for the Week

The marijuana magic will be in full effect in April as we get closer to our favorite holiday on April 20. We'll soon post a complete rundown of every 4/20 event going on later this month, but in the meantime there are plenty of educational talks, pot-friendly classes and hemp-filled parties. Find them below in this week's Cannabis Calendar.

Cannabis Clinicians Colorado Meeting: Web Marketing Safety

Tuesday, April 3, 6:30 p.m.

Auraria Campus, Plaza Building, Room M203

955 Lawrence Way

Do you work in the medical field and have an interest in cannabis? Join the Cannabis Clinicians Colorado's monthly meeting to learn about current issues among physicians in the MMJ community. April's guest speaker will be Dr. Hervé Damas, a former NFL player who went on to become a physician and now treats patients with cannabis. The event is free to attend for CCC members and $15 for non-members.

Chronic and Canvas Paint Party

Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden

3039 Walnut Street

Private cannabis club Tetra 9 will now host a 420-friendly paint class every Wednesday, with the first one taking place on April 4. Although attendees (21+) must first sign up for a membership into the private club, the $25 membership fee includes a ticket to the painting class, which also comes with free paint, paint brushes and canvases — but you must bring your own cannabis. Learn more on Eventbrite.

Let's Talk Hemp Film Series

Thursday, April 5, 7 to 10 p.m.

Lyric Theater

1209 North College Avenue

Presented by Matthew Harmon, the first-ever Let’s Talk Hemp Film Series showcases cannabis documentaries, films and videos from around the globe. Filmmakers in attendance include Matthew Harmon (HEMP Our Industrial Legacy), Windy Bormann (Mary Janes: Women of Weed), Doug Fine (Family Farmer Hour), Rick Trojan (Hemp Road Trip) and Dianna Oliver (Hemp House Builds), who will all screen and chat about their projects. Learn more on the event's website; tickets are $10 now, and $15 after April 4.



NoCo Hemp Expo

Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7

The Ranch Events Complex

5280 Arena Circle, Loveland

The NoCo Hemp Expo returns to the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland for a fifth year. There will be vendors, symposiums and panel discussions — all focusing on hemp — as well as food and live music. Tickets range from $15 for the Saturday expo to $65 for both days and access to business-to-business events. Learn more on the expo website.

Reefer Madness: The Musical

Through Saturday, April 28

Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo Street

You've all heard of the movie, but what about the play? Reefer Madness: The Musical will play Friday and Saturday nights at the Bug Theatre through April 28, turning the dated-but-hilarious propaganda film made to scare people away from cannabis into a musical comedy. Tickets are $20 each (and going fast), but there are discounts for groups of six or more.

Heavily Meditated

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon

Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden

3039 Walnut Street

Tetra 9 will host weekly yoga sessions on Saturday mornings, holding its first class on April 7. The two-hour meditation will include a smoking break for cannabis consumers. Attendees (21+) must sign up for a Tetra 9 membership for $15 to first to gain access to the private club, but the membership includes free entry to the meditation class. Learn more on Eventbrite; BYOC.

CanopyBoulder Happy Hour

Tuesday, April 10, 6 to 8 p.m.

CanopyBoulder

1002 Walnut Street

Cannabis business incubator will hold a happy hour to discuss innovation and entrepreneurship in the industry. Following a presentation and discussion about valuations and exits in the cannabis industry, there will be a networking happy hour for attendees to mingle and make connections. This event is free to attend, but cash donations for the Marijuana Policy Project will be accepted at the door.

No one has combined fine foods and cannabis quite like Mason Jar Events.

Smoke and Sketch

Saturday, April 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Dicronix Functional Glass and Art Gallery

25 East Dakota Avenue

Matt Maes of Quantum Keyhole Studio will lead a 420-friendly class for anyone who like to get high and draw. For $40, attendees (21+) will experience three different drawing courses and games, with pens, pencils, markers, brushes, drawing paper and boards and appetizers provided with entry. Register on Eventbrite; BYOC.

Rino Cares: Cannabis Health and Wellness Fair

Sunday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

Hosted by RiNo Supply Co., Canna Health and Sensi magazine, this health and wellness fair will offer health screenings, care-provider signups, culinary demonstrations and professional lectures, as well as local food, goods and creative demonstrations involving cannabis. RSVP to the free event (21+) on Picatic.

Mason Jar Spring Dinner

Wednesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.

Location shared upon registration

Mason Jar Events will hold its seasonal spring dinner in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, with the exact location shared with attendees upon registration. There will be live music, a multi-course dinner prepared by Chef Daniel Asher and, of course, plenty of cannabis-infused goodies. To attend (21+), guests must request an invite on the Mason Jar website.

CSU-Pueblo Institute of Cannabis Research Conference

Thursday, April 26, through Saturday, April 28

Colorado State University-Pueblo

220 Bonforte Boulevard, Pueblo

Colorado State University's Institute of Cannabis Research will hold its second annual conference, a three-day forum about scientific, medical, industrial, legal, economic and social elements of cannabis research, over three days on campus, featuring leading scholars and researchers from the field. Registration is $350 until April 26, when it goes up to $400. Veterans, active military personnel, and students with appropriate ID can get in for $99.

Cannabis: A Visual Perspective

Through May 20

CU Museum of Natural History

1030 Broadway, Boulder

This current art exhibit at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History includes botanical watercolor, colored pencil, print and mixed-media illustrations from the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, all of which explore the diversity of cannabis. Learn more on the exhibit's web page.

