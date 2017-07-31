Fun and Games on the Colorado Cannabis Calendar for August, #BOSSWOMEN Month

Cannabis is busting out all over this month. Jacqueline Collins

Women have tackled the retail cannabis industry at a fast space since it began in 2014, uniting to form various trade and mentor groups, starting their own businesses and proudly proclaiming themselves successful cannabis users in the public eye. Now, female businesses owners are coming together to showcase their potrepreneurship by naming August #BossWomen Month in the industry.

The move was sparked by 420 Boss Women, a group of cannabis businesses owners in the pot industry made up of a mix of trailblazers and up-and-comers. “The owners of the cannabis businesses are promoting not just their businesses, but the tremendous amount of revenue, jobs, and taxes their stores, products, and services provide to the state of Colorado,” says Wanda James, owner of Simply Pure Dispensary and member of 420 Boss Women.

420 Boss Women

According to 420 Boss Women, their group accounts for 118 employees – 70 percent of which are women – as well as thirty female managers and a monthly sales revenue of nearly $1.5 million. During August, the group asks consumers to support female-owned cannabis businesses. "Boss Women are not waiting for the world to change, they have made the decision to take action and be the change in the world, as women often do," a group statement reads.

We''ll keep you updated on any #BossWomen month events and promotions as Colorado heads into August. Meanwhile, continue your Rocky Mountain high with cannabis-related meetings, dinners and parties. Keep reading for our cannabis calendar.

Canopy Accelerator Open House and Fall Launch Party

Wednesday, August 2

CanopyBoulder

1002 Walnut Street, Boulder

Join cannabis startup incubator Canopy Accelerator for its open house and fall launch party on Wednesday, August 2, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at its new location in Boulder. Canopy will welcome ten new teams to develop and launch their cannabis startups. Celebratory food and drinks will be served to kick off the season. Admission is free, but attendees have the option to donate $5 to the Marijuana Policy Project. Register here.

Cannabis Tech Association Meeting

Wednesday, August 2

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

The Denver Cannabis Tech Association will bring back its monthly meetups on Wednesday, August 2, at Cultivated Synergy. The meetings will have same format as in the past, but the group is willing to hear any input from members. Discussions will center on the future of the cannabis industry and how technology can change it. You must be a member to attend. Learn more here.

Women in Cannabis Panel at Arise Festival

Saturday, August 5

Arise Festival at Sunrise Ranch

100 Sunrise Ranch Road, Loveland

Arise Festival will hold a roundtable talk on women in the cannabis industry on Saturday, August 5, at 11:30 a.m. The talk will be moderated by cannabis entrepreneur Susan Squibb and will feature plant-based chef Shadi Ramey, Green Tree Medicinals dispensaries owner Allyson Feiler, The Hemp Connoisseur magazine editor-in-chief Christianna Brown, and cannabis sustainability educator Alayna Adair. Learn more about the Arise Festival here.

Canna Slumber Party: Summer Educational Series

Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6

Location given upon registration

Canna Slumber Parties are weekend retreats that aim to educate, elevate and entertain business professionals about recreational cannabis in a Denver home through Airbnb. Tickets include lodging, meals, cannabis tastings and samples, educational seminars and gift bags of cannabis products from around the globe. Tickets (21+) are $650 apiece; the home address will be given upon registration.

For more events around town, see the Westword calendar; send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.


