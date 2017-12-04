Colorado Cannabis Calendar: Puff in the Holidays

Lighting up the trees might mean something a little different in Denver than in other parts of the country. Nearly four years after recreational sales began, legal cannabis continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. This week's Cannabis Calendar offers plenty of proof: It's full of industry gatherings, classes and pot parties. Keep reading for the best events this week and beyond.

The Industry Business Awards

Thursday, December 7

Denver Performing Arts Complex

1350 Arapahoe Street

Clover Leaf University is hosting its annual Marijuana Industry Awards on Thursday, December 7, in the Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Held to honor the "top business executives, producers and industry professionals from around the world," the ceremony will have a full bar, music, live comedy, gift bags and more. Tickets are $99 in advance, $150 at the door, with VIP table and sponsorship opportunities available. Learn more at Eventbrite.

Blunt Talk

Thursday, December 7

Canopy Boulder

1002 Walnut Street, Boulder

Described as the TED Talks of cannabis, the Blunt Talk series comprises motivational and informational presentations given by movers and shakers in the pot industry. The next Blunt Talk will be held at the Canopy Boulder headquarters on Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m. Early-bird tickets are $12.50; admission is $25 at the door.