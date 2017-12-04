Colorado Cannabis Calendar: Puff in the Holidays

Lighting up the trees might mean something a little different in Denver than in other parts of the country. Nearly four years after recreational sales began, legal cannabis continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. This week's Cannabis Calendar offers plenty of proof: It's full of industry gatherings, classes and pot parties. Keep reading for the best events this week and beyond.
The Industry Business Awards
Thursday, December 7
Denver Performing Arts Complex
1350 Arapahoe Street
Clover Leaf University is hosting its annual Marijuana Industry Awards on Thursday, December 7, in the Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Held to honor the "top business executives, producers and industry professionals from around the world," the ceremony will have a full bar, music, live comedy, gift bags and more. Tickets are $99 in advance, $150 at the door, with VIP table and sponsorship opportunities available. Learn more at Eventbrite.
Blunt Talk
Thursday, December 7
Canopy Boulder
1002 Walnut Street, Boulder
Described as the TED Talks of cannabis, the Blunt Talk series comprises motivational and informational presentations given by movers and shakers in the pot industry. The next Blunt Talk will be held at the Canopy Boulder headquarters on Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m. Early-bird tickets are $12.50; admission is $25 at the door.
The Green Solution Glendale Grand Opening
Saturday, December 9
The Green Solution
4151 Kentucky Avenue, Glendale
The Green Solution will celebrate the opening of its fourteenth dispensary on Saturday, December 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its new Glendale location. Blazin' Hit Radio hosts Larry and Kathie J. will be there to kick it off, with giveaways and opportunities to spin the TGS wheel of prizes. Learn more at Eventbrite.
Herbal Chocolate Making
Saturday, December 9
Rebecca's Herbal Apothecary
1227 Spruce Street, Boulder
Held from 1 to 3 p.m., this short but effective class covers the history and benefits of chocolate and teaches students how to make chocolate and herb-infused chocolate. Liz Philbrick, a certified clinical herbalist and nutritionist, will offer tips, and students can take home what they make. Registration is $40.
Cannabis Banking: Myths and Facts
Tuesday, December 12
The Crafty Fox
3901 Fox Street
Alliance Financial will be at the Crafty Fox from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, to talk about the Cole Memorandum and issues regarding cannabis banking — some of which Alliance thinks it can fix. Learn more about Alliance and the easygoing meetup (which includes pizza!) on the event's Eventbrite page.
Denver Norml Third Annual Holidaze Fundraiser
Wednesday, December 13
The Metlo
1111 Broadway
NORML's Denver chapter is holding a private fundraiser on Wednesday, December 13, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on the Metlo rooftop to fund its lobbying and advocacy efforts. The 420-infused event (21+) is free to attend after registration, and there will be food vendors, a raffle and a silent auction for guests. Learn more on the event's Facebook page.
Yeti Farms Presents: A Special Industry Event
Thursday, December 14
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
To celebrate Yeti Farms CEO Shawn Honaker's fortieth birthday, the extraction company is holding an industry night from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy. The celebration, sponsored by Standing Akimbo, Scarfini Nation, Cannapages and Sensi Mag, is invite-only, but guests (21+) can request an invite by reaching out here.
Holiday Vegan-Tacular House Party
Saturday, December 16
Vegan Optimism: Allies Into Advocates
3135 Lawrence Street
The founders of Vegan Optimism: Allies into Advocates, a nonprofit focused on promoting veganism, are throwing a pot-friendly holiday party at their home in the RiNo neighborhood on Saturday, December 16. Aaron and Nicole Eisenberg will have music, holiday lights, drinks and plenty of cannabis and vegan food for guests (21+) to enjoy from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Attendance is $20 per person.
Keep reading for more events on the cannabis calendar in 2018.
Cannabis: A Visual Perspective
Through January 26
CU Museum of Natural History
1030 Broadway, Boulder
This current art exhibit at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History includes botanical watercolor, colored pencil, print and mixed-media illustrations from the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, all of which explore the diversity of cannabis. Learn more on the exhibit's web page.
Women Grow Leadership Summit
February 1-2
Westin Denver Downtown
1672 Lawrence Street
Women Grow, one of the cannabis industry's largest trade groups, will hold its 2018 leadership summit on February 1 and 2 at the Westin Denver Downtown. Men and women from around the world will meet over two days (three if you're a Women Grow member) to learn, network and share their experiences in the cannabis world. Early-bird tickets are $599, but they will go up soon. Learn more on the Women Grow website.
