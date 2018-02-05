Colorado Cannabis Calendar for February

Colorado's cannabis scene is building steam as we get further into 2018, refusing to get stuck in the typical doldrums between New Year's celebrations and 4/20. The calendar for February includes national industry conventions, career fairs and Valentine's Day joint rolling; here are some of our favorite events.

National Cannabis Industry Association Seed-to-Sale Show

Wednesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 8

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th Street

The National Cannabis Industry Association, one of the legal cannabis industry's biggest business associations, will host more than 3,000 members of the trade at the Colorado Convention Center on Wednesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 8. The convention will showcase the newest and most innovative practices and technology surrounding regulated cannabis, and is open to NCIA members and non-members alike. Learn about the event's agenda and register on the NCIA website.

Colorado Cannabis Career Fair

Saturday, February 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

Over fifty cannabis companies will be at the Exdo Event Center on Saturday, February 10, to hire for positions ranging from entry-level to executive. Companies attending include Verde Natural, Green Thumb Industries, Native Roots, Security Grade, Colorado Cannabis Company, Pure MMJ, Canna Security America, Marijuana Industry Group, IMPACT Network, Roots Rx, The Health Center, Simply Pure and Dress for Success. Admission is free, but attendees must register online first.

Verde Natural Wellness Tours and VIP Launch Party

Sunday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

My 420 Tours

3881 Steele Street

Cannabis tour group My 420 Tours and Verde Natural dispensary have paired for an educational tour through one of Denver's most esteemed dispensaries. Guests start out at My 420 Tours headquarters to hear a presentation about medical cannabis from Dr. Joseph Cohen of Holos Health. Afterward, the group will go to Verde's grow and dispensary for a guided tour, all while riding on a consumption-friendly bus from stop to stop. Tickets (21+) are $119, but discounts are available on the tour's Facebook page.

Blunt Talks

Tuesday, February 13, 7 to 10 p.m.

Canopy Boulder

1002 Walnut Street, Boulder

Blunt Talks are "Ted-Talks-style" presentations from movers and shakers in the cannabis industry held at Canopy Boulder, an incubator for pot businesses. This round will feature speakers from Sensi magazine and kindColorado, and there will be networking, food and raffles before and after the talks. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door.

Valentine's Date Night: Sushi and Joint Rolling

Wednesday, February 14, 7 to 9 p.m.

My 420 Tours

3881 Steele Street

My 420 Tours will hold a special edition of its Sushi and Joint Rolling class on Valentine's Day from 7 to 9 p.m. Taught by professional sushi and joint rollers, students will learn how to make both in a consumption-friendly environment. Tickets (21+) are $69 and include all of the crafting materials.

Keep reading for more events in the weeks to come.

NoCo Hemp Expo founder Morris Beegle. Kate McKee Simmons

Cannabis Industry and Sustainability Panel

Thursday, February 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

The Lighting Agency

2661 17th Street

The United States Green Building Council will host a panel about sustainability initiatives in the cannabis industry, featuring experts in organic cannabis, sustainable business practices and green-building certification. Tickets are $10. Learn more on the program's Eventbrite page.



NoCo Hemp Expo

Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7

The Ranch Events Complex

5280 Arena Circle, Loveland

The NoCo Hemo Expo returns to the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland for a fifth year. There will be vendors, symposiums and panel discussions — all focusing on hemp — as well as food and live music. Tickets range from $15 for the Saturday expo to $65 for both days and access to business-to-business events. Learn more on the expo website.

Cannabis: A Visual Perspective

Through May 20

CU Museum of Natural History

1030 Broadway, Boulder

This current art exhibit at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History includes botanical watercolor, colored pencil, print and mixed-media illustrations from the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, all of which explore the diversity of cannabis. Learn more on the exhibit's web page.

Send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.

