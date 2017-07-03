menu

Fun and Games on the Colorado Cannabis Calendar for July

Cannabis Calendar for June 2017


Monday, July 3, 2017 at 5:45 a.m.
By Westword Staff
What an apéritif!
Westword archive
A A

Colorado's cannabis calendar is filling up fast this month, with a new version of the "Puff, Pass and..." class and another delicious edition Mason Jar Event's cannabis-paIring dinners. Run off all that indulgence in the Denver 420 Games, a 4.2-mile race with a unique ending. Keep reading for more events in July.

CannaMommy Workshop
Wednesday, July 5
Vail Soul Sanctuary
6717 Valmont Road, Boulder
Join CannaMommy CEO and founder Kelley Bruce and three local cannabis artisans for a series of guided workshops on Wednesday, July 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Vail Soul Sanctuary in Boulder. Admission includes two workshops (you can craft a THC-infused bath bomb, make a ganja crown or create CBD oils), an organic meal and a Q&A with the artisans. Tickets are $100., and available to those 21+.

Puff, Pass & Pincushion
Wednesday, July 5
Location given upon reservation
Join local artist Leslie Moffatt of Heathen Handmade designs for a two-hour class on how to stitch your way to a cannabis-inspired creation. The needlepoint art class will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at a location near the University of Denver. Registration is $49 (21+); all art supplies are included. You can bring your own cannabis, but none will be sold at the event.

Colorado Quarterly Cannabis Caucus
Tuesday, July 11
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
The National Cannabis Industry Association will hold its quarterly Cannabis Caucus for cannabis businesses owners and employees on Tuesday, July 11, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy. This session will include a state and federal policy briefing and networking opportunities. Admission is free for NCIA members and $50 for non-members.

Mason Jar Seasonal Cannabis Dinner
Thursday, July 13
Lone Hawk Farm
10790 North 49th Street, Longmont
Mason Jar Event Group will host another cannabis dinner that merges premium marijuana and chef Jamey Fader's dinner menu with live music on a summer night. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lone Hawk Farm in Longmont on Thursday, July 13. The dinner is 21+; find ticket details on the Mason Jar website.

Keep reading for more events in July.


