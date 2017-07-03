Fun and Games on the Colorado Cannabis Calendar for July

What an apéritif! Westword archive

Colorado's cannabis calendar is filling up fast this month, with a new version of the "Puff, Pass and..." class and another delicious edition Mason Jar Event's cannabis-paIring dinners. Run off all that indulgence in the Denver 420 Games, a 4.2-mile race with a unique ending. Keep reading for more events in July.

CannaMommy Workshop

Wednesday, July 5

Vail Soul Sanctuary

6717 Valmont Road, Boulder

Join CannaMommy CEO and founder Kelley Bruce and three local cannabis artisans for a series of guided workshops on Wednesday, July 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Vail Soul Sanctuary in Boulder. Admission includes two workshops (you can craft a THC-infused bath bomb, make a ganja crown or create CBD oils), an organic meal and a Q&A with the artisans. Tickets are $100., and available to those 21+.

Puff, Pass & Pincushion

Wednesday, July 5

Location given upon reservation

Join local artist Leslie Moffatt of Heathen Handmade designs for a two-hour class on how to stitch your way to a cannabis-inspired creation. The needlepoint art class will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at a location near the University of Denver. Registration is $49 (21+); all art supplies are included. You can bring your own cannabis, but none will be sold at the event.

Colorado Quarterly Cannabis Caucus

Tuesday, July 11

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

The National Cannabis Industry Association will hold its quarterly Cannabis Caucus for cannabis businesses owners and employees on Tuesday, July 11, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy. This session will include a state and federal policy briefing and networking opportunities. Admission is free for NCIA members and $50 for non-members.

Mason Jar Seasonal Cannabis Dinner

Thursday, July 13

Lone Hawk Farm

10790 North 49th Street, Longmont

Mason Jar Event Group will host another cannabis dinner that merges premium marijuana and chef Jamey Fader's dinner menu with live music on a summer night. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lone Hawk Farm in Longmont on Thursday, July 13. The dinner is 21+; find ticket details on the Mason Jar website.

