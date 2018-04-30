Pictures, Paintings and Pot: This Week's Cannabis Calendar

Dispensaries tend to go into something of a lull during the weeks after all of the 4/20 celebrations. But a handful of party planners were able to see through the haze in order to plan plenty of events for May, including pot-infused paint classes, a weekend designed to support veterans, and a concentrates art exhibit benefiting the Rocky Mountain MS Center. Keep reading for our cannabis calendar for May.

Cannabis: A Visual Perspective

Through May 20

CU Museum of Natural History

1030 Broadway, Boulder

This art exhibit at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History includes botanical watercolor, colored pencil, print and mixed-media illustrations from the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, all of which explore the diversity of cannabis. Learn more on the exhibit's web page.



Chronic and Canvas

Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Tetra 9 Private Lounge

3039 Walnut Street

Members-only cannabis club Tetra 9 is making its pot-infused paint class a weekly gig, and will host Chronic and Canvas courses every Wednesday night. Although Tetra 9 is a private club, the ticket for the class ($40) includes a one-day membership, as well as a canvas and painting equipment. Guests (21+) must bring their own cannabis. Learn more on Eventbrite.