Pictures, Paintings and Pot: This Week's Cannabis Calendar

Dispensaries tend to go into something of a lull during the weeks after all of the 4/20 celebrations. But a handful of party planners were able to see through the haze in order to plan plenty of events for May, including pot-infused paint classes, a weekend designed to support veterans, and a concentrates art exhibit benefiting the Rocky Mountain MS Center. Keep reading for our cannabis calendar for May.
Cannabis: A Visual Perspective
Through May 20
CU Museum of Natural History
1030 Broadway, Boulder
This art exhibit at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History includes botanical watercolor, colored pencil, print and mixed-media illustrations from the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, all of which explore the diversity of cannabis. Learn more on the exhibit's web page.
Chronic and Canvas
Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Tetra 9 Private Lounge
3039 Walnut Street
Members-only cannabis club Tetra 9 is making its pot-infused paint class a weekly gig, and will host Chronic and Canvas courses every Wednesday night. Although Tetra 9 is a private club, the ticket for the class ($40) includes a one-day membership, as well as a canvas and painting equipment. Guests (21+) must bring their own cannabis. Learn more on Eventbrite.
From Juba to Jive with the Boulder NAACP
Friday, May 4, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Canyon Theater at the Boulder Public Library
1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
The NAACP's Boulder County branch is holding its first annual Freedom Fund Gala: From Juba to Jive, to celebrate its first year and its first 100 members. On top of live music, educational talks and voter-registration training, Dr. Joyce Brooks will offer an update on cannabis legislation in Colorado. Tickets to the gala
are $100.
Vet Sesh
Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
The Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed cannabis consumption business, will hold a weekend party and retreat for area veterans interested in cannabis. There will be tours of cannabis businesses with My 420 Tours, raffles and giveaways, educational talks, networking opportunities and more. Registration (21+) is free for veterans, but there may be fees to participate in some of the tours and classes. Learn more on Eventbrite.
The Lab Presents: Art Meets Science
Friday, May 11, 7 to 11 p.m.
Space Gallery
400 Santa Fe Drive
Award-winning concentrates company the Lab will bring together a national collection of cannabis extract artwork to benefit the Rocky Mountain MS Center. There will be appetizers, an open bar, live entertainment and a silent auction, with 10 percent of the proceeds donated to the charity. Registration is required on Eventbrite by Friday, May 4.
Pretty Flowers Yoga
Saturday, May 26, 4 to 5 p.m.
Denver location shared upon registration
Join professional yogi Jamie Kuttenkuler for a cannabis-infused yoga class in the Commons Park area. After a light snack, guests will be guided through an hour-long yoga session, during which cannabis consumption is optional. Attendees must bring a yoga mat and block as well as their own cannabis. Tickets (21+) are $20; the location will be shared upon registration.
2018 Colorado 4/20 Games
Saturday, June 23
Infinity Park
4599 East Tennessee Avenue, Glendale
The third annual Colorado 4/20 Games returns to the Denver area in June, bringing professional athletes, pot industry executives, cannabis users and competitors together for a day of athletics and advocacy. There will be a beer garden, rock climbing wall, rope course, live DJ and more for all ages (besides the beer garden, of course). Tickets to the expo are free until May 15, when they will go up to $10; participation in the athletic competition is $40.
Send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.
