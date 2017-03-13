Get Ready for 4/20: Colorado Cannabis Calendar Through April 23

Wiz Khalifa at the 4/20 show at Red Rocks in 2016. Westword

While the Colorado Legislature considers several bills relating to marijuana, plans are heating up for events around the annual 4/20 rally, which will take place right down the hill from the State Capitol, in Civic Center Park. Keep reading for a rundown of activities before then, in chronological order.

Friday, March 24

Social Consumption Advisory Committee Meeting

Denver is the first city in the country to legalize the social use of marijuana. Come see how the city, industry leaders and business representatives are making it happen. The second-to-last Social Consumption Advisory Committee meeting is Friday, March 24, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in room 4.G.2 of the Webb Building, 201 West Colfax Avenue. The meetings are open to the public, and there is time at the end for public comments.

Thursday, March 30

The Cannabis People's Choice Awards

Join the who's who of the marijuana industry from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cannabis People's Choice Awards at the Baldoria on the Water, 146 Van Gordon Street in Lakewood. The party is a private event, but tickets can be purchased online and range anywhere from a $25 general admission ticket to $100 VIP. There'll be drinks, munchies and music, and while no cannabis will be sold at the party, guests are encouraged to bring their own and share. This event is 21 and up.

Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1

NoCo Hemp Expo

The NoCo Hemp Expo brings together hemp-industry leaders from around the world. At this year's event at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland, there will be more than sixty speakers (including government representatives) and over 130 vendors. The first day is a B2B day designed specifically for buyers and sellers; on April 1, the expo will be open to the public. Ticket prices range from general admission for $15 to the Hemp Summit VIP pass for $395.

Thursday, April 6

Social Consumption Advisory Committee Meeting

The last meeting of Denver's Social Consumption Advisory Committee runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Webb Building in room 4.G.2. The meeting is open to the public, and there will be time at the end for public comments.

Friday, April 14

High Holiday Kickoff

Sensi Nights provide an opportunity for cannabis lovers to meet face to face and network; the April 14 event, set for 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at City Hall, 1144 Broadway, is the largest to date. There will be more than 100 cannabis companies showing off their products. Attendance is free, but online registration is encouraged.

Wednesday, April 19

420 Eve on the Rocks

Get ready for 420 at a Red Rocks concert with Method Man & Redman, Flatbush Zombies, Curren$Y, $uicideBoy$, Futuristic and RDGLDGRN. The concert begins at 4:15 p.m. and is open to all ages; tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the gate.

Keep reading for more 4/20 events.

