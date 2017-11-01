Colorado Cannabis Calendar: Celebrate Five Years of Legalization!

Five years ago this month, Coloradans voted to legalize recreational marijuana, paving the way for this state to offer the first official retail sales of cannabis in the country, on January 1, 2014. In recognition of the five-year anniversary of Amendment 64, several spots are hosting panels and related programs this week...and there's more, lots more, on the cannabis calendar.

Five Years of Legal Marijuana in Colorado

Wednesday, November 1

The Denver Press Club

1330 Glenarm Place

Sponsored by 9News and the Denver Press Club, this panel discussion and social chat will focus on the fifth anniversary of Amendment 64, the voter-approved statute that legalized recreational cannabis in Colorado in 2012. The panel will be moderated by 9News reporter Brandon Rittiman, who will chat with activist Mason Tvert, Smart Colorado's Henny Lasley, Department of Revenue director Mike Hartman, dispensary owner Chris Woods, Governor John Hickenlooper's marijuana policy adviser Mark Bolton and impaired driving expert Chris Halsor. Tickets are free for DPC members and $5 for non-members.

Dab and Dine: A Guided Terpene Tour Wednesday, November 1

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

Rocky Mountain Extracts and Cultivated Synergy will put on a taste bud tour in both food and cannabis from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy on Wednesday, November 1. Attendees (21+) will first tour terpenes and cannabinoids before indulging in three select strains paired with food. Learn more at the Cultivated Synergy event page.

64 Turns 5: How Recreational Marijuana and Industrial Hemp are Changing Colorado

Thursday, November 2

Colorado State University Denver Center

475 17th Street (second floor)

Colorado State University's Morgan Library established an Amendment 64 Collection in 2015, which focused on gathering text-based materials, photographs, ephemera, film and audio interviews documenting various aspects related to the passage of legislation regarding recreational pot and industrial hemp's socio-economic impact on the state. On Thursday, November 2, CSU will show off and talk about what it has collected so far as it hosts "64 Turns 5: How Recreational Marijuana and Industrial Hemp are Changing Colorado," from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the CSU Denver Center.

Cannabis Couples Yoga and Massage Weekend

Friday, November 3, Through Sunday, November 5

Cliff House Lodge

121 Stone Street, Morrison

Nine couples (21+) have the chance to strengthen their intimacy and spirituality through cannabis and yoga with cannabis-infused yoga practitioner Yogi D at the Cliff House Lodge in Morrison. For $1,299 per couple, you'll enjoy three different partner-yoga and partner-massage sessions, meals, lodging and a 420 goodie bag for the weekend. Learn more about the class details on its Eventbrite page.

Pueblo Cannabis Career Fair

Saturday, November 4

La Quinta Inn Pueblo

4801 North Elizabeth Street, Pueblo

Cannabis job-finder Vangst Talent Network will host a cannabis career fair on Saturday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn in Pueblo. Prospective trimmers, packagers, budtenders, extraction technicians, store managers and more can inquire about more than 200 open positions in the cannabis industry for free after registration. Learn more about the event on its Eventbrite page.

Amendment 64: Five Years Later Banquet

Monday, November 6

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel

1881 Curtis Street

The Marijuana Policy Project will hold a banquet dinner and fireside chat on Monday, November 6, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel from 6 to 9 p.m. After an hour-long reception, MPP founder and executive director Rob Kampia will join Betty Aldworth, Steve Fox, Mason Tvert and Brian Vicente to talk about Colorado's cannabis journey as dinner is enjoyed. Individual tickets are $250,m but there are table options available. Learn more on the MPP website.

Cannabis Clinicians Colorado Monthly Meeting

Tuesday, November 7

Auraria Campus Plaza Building

955 Lawrence Way

Cannabis physicians group Cannabis Clinicians Colorado will host its monthly meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, in the Plaza Building on the Auraria campus. After the usual CCC refreshments, networking and policy updates, Natalie Riggins, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's head of the Medical Marijuana Registry, will show new updates and improvements in the CDPHE's online registry page and application process. Attendance is free for CCC members and $15 for non-members.

