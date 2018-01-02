Colorado Cannabis Calendar: Popping Off the New Year

Now that all of the cookies are eaten and the champagne is getting flat, it's time to plan for all the fun times that 2018 holds for pot lovers. From educational talks to 420-friendly classes to prestigious industry events, the January Cannabis Calendar is lighting up.

Marijuana Myths and Messaging: Is My Child Just Moody or Is It More Serious?

Wednesday, January 10, 6 p.m.

Sky Ridge Medical Center

10101 RidgeGate Parkway, Lone Tree

Parent University is teaching strategies on how to deal with a moody child, as well as warning signs that they may be experimenting with controlled or illicit substances, at the Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree on Wednesday, January 10. The event is free to attend.

NORML Monthly Meeting

Wednesday, January 10, 7:30 p.m.

Denver NORML

3601 South Broadway, Englewood

The NORML Denver chapter will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 10, at the headquarters in Englewood. The Trichome Institute's Max Montrose will talk about industry and consumer education, and there will be a lobbying training session so that members and non-members can learn how to contact their state representatives. The meeting (21+) is free to attend for both NORML members and non-members, but registration is required; cannabis consumption is allowed, but attendees must bring their own.



Blaze ’n' Craft

Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, 3 to 6 p.m.

Da Base Camp

8640 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Join Da Base Camp and Mota Pot in Lakewood for a how-to class on making cannabis-infused bath bombs; the class will be offered on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14. The Conquering Lion party bus will be parked outside with complimentary herbs to puff, and guests will receive a 10 percent discount at the Da Base Camp store. Students take home four self-made bath bombs; tickets (21+) are $45 apiece.

CannaYoga with CannaSam

Saturday, January 20

Greenlove Denver

Littleton

Greenlove Denver will host CannaYoga, a 420-friendly yoga session, on Saturday, January 20, in its Littleton studio. Attendance (21+) is $15 and includes a yoga class and mini gift set. Students must bring their own cannabis; the address will be given upon registration. Learn more on the class's Facebook page.



Medical Marijuana Veterinarians Symposium

Tuesday, January 23, 6 p.m.

Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital

10140 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

In the Weeds: Review of Medical Marijuana and its Application in Veterinary Medicine will feature Dr. Sarah Gradilla talking about how medical cannabis applies to veterinary medicine and care, and its legal status. The lecture is free and counts for one hour of continued education credit. Learn more on the Eventbrite page.

Ellementa Conversations: Cannabis and Spirituality

Wednesday, January 24, 6:30 p.m.

The Metlo

1111 Broadway

Women-only cannabis support group Ellementa holds its monthly conversation on Wednesday, January 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; this round will focus on cannabis as a spirit plant. Although the Metlo is hosting, there will be no consumption at the event. Tickets are $10 now and $20 at the door.

Cannabis: A Visual Perspective

Through January 26

CU Museum of Natural History

1030 Broadway, Boulder

This current art exhibit at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History includes botanical watercolor, colored pencil, print and mixed-media illustrations from the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, all of which explore the diversity of cannabis. Learn more on the exhibit's web page.

EXPAND The Cannabis Wedding Expo will teach you how to tastefully incorporate cannabis into your wedding. Danielle Lirette

Indo Expo

Saturday, January 27, and Sunday, January 28

Denver Mart

451 East 58th Avenue

The Indo Expo will return to Denver on Saturday, January 27, and Sunday, January 28, at the Denver Mart. The business-to-business trade show was built specifically for the cannabis industry, bringing together equipment, lighting, nutrient, greenhouse, lifestyle and ancillary companies for promotion and partnership purposes; there will also be legal, HVAC, technical, packaging, labeling, security, real estate and human resource companies for commercial cannabis. Learn more about attendance, agendas and company registration on the Indo Expo website.

Cannabis Wedding Expo

Sunday, January 28

Lionsgate Event Center

1055 South 112th Street, Lafayette

The Cannabis Wedding Expo returns to the Denver area for a third year, teaching soon-to-be newlyweds how to tastefully incorporate cannabis into their wedding celebrations. Both traditional wedding vendors and cannabis brands will be at the Lionsgate Event Center in Lafayette, with gift bags, live music and glass-blowing, raffles and mobile budtenders. Tickets (21+) are $10.

Mapping the Future of Psychedelic Coaching and Clinical Research

Monday, January 29, 7 to 10 p.m.

International Church of Cannabis

400 South Logan

Nationally acclaimed cannabis expert and neuroscientist Dr. Michelle Ross will give a talk on the future of coaching and research in the psychedelic community at the International Church of Cannabis on Monday, January 29. The event is hosted by the Psychedelic Club of Denver; suggested donations are $5, but attendance is free to anyone. Learn more on the event's Facebook page.



Women Grow Leadership Summit

Thursday, February 1, and Friday, February 2

Westin Denver Downtown

1672 Lawrence Street

Women Grow, one of the cannabis industry's largest trade groups, will hold its 2018 leadership summit on February 1-2 at the Westin Denver Downtown. Men and women from around the world will meet over two days (three, if you're a Women Grow member) to learn, network and share their experiences in the cannabis world. Early-bird tickets are $599, but they will go up soon. Learn more on the Women Grow website.

National Cannabis Industry Association Seed-to-Sale Show

Wednesday, February 7 to Thursday, February 8

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th Street

The National Cannabis Industry Association, one of the legal cannabis industry's biggest business associations, will host more than 3,000 members of the trade at the Colorado Convention Center on Wednesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 8. The convention will showcase the newest and most innovative practices and technology surrounding regulated cannabis for two full days, and is open to NCIA members and non-members alike. Learn about the event's agenda and registration on the NCIA website.

Send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.

