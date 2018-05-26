Reader: Should I Commit a Federal Crime on Land or in the Air?

It's Memorial Day weekend, and people will be flying to Colorado to experience the great outdoors. And, in some cases, the great opportunity to enjoy legal recreational cannabis and cannabis products. But what to do with the leftovers? Our Stoner is asked that a lot, most recently about traveling with edibles. Advises Ashley:



Adds Brian:

Should I commit a federal crime on land or in the air?

Either way, John suggests:

Buy the gummy type of edible. Remove from packaging. Place in non MJ gummy packaging. I leave some of the real candy in there just remember which is which.

Warns Tom:



DIA has started screening bags for marijuana....

Concludes Tyler:

I can neither confirm nor deny that last week I brought edibles and a gram of flower right through TSA.

So I’m calling a metaphorical BS on this.

If you decide to fly with your edibles, our Stoner advises, take them out of their packaging and put them in a container like any other snack, but make sure it’s not a liquid or anything that requires a second look. If you’re really worried about TSA, buy some infused mints and add them to a tin of candy, like Ice Breakers.

Smuggling edibles through the airport or mailing them isn’t very hard if done in small amounts, Herbert Fuego continues, so it comes down to when you want them to arrive and what you’re more comfortable with. If you decide to mail, though, don’t use your real return address — and don’t be lazy about the packaging.

Have you taken cannabis or cannabis products out of Colorado? If so, how? Share your thoughts in a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.