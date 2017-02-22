Colorado Cannabis Wedding Expo, for the Bride and Groom Who Like to Consume

EXPAND Bec Koop, CEO of the 2017 Cannabis Wedding Expo in Littleton. Chloe Sommers

After Bec Koop, a Denver-based florist, saw a need for green at some Colorado weddings, she wound up hosting Colorado Cannabis Wedding Expo events. Being able to bring together cannabis-friendly businesses to help couples plan their weddings was a dream come true, she says, standing in the mock-bridal suite of a showcase in Littleton on February 19. Still, she adds, there were some barriers to the business.

Back in 2011, Koop traded in her more traditional wedding-floral business for one that incorporates her budtendress skills: Buds and Blossoms, which allows brides to add some tastefully placed nugs to any floral arrangement, among other things.

But her bud-friendly company was rejected from traditional wedding expos, she remembers: "I was either turned away, or told I would be charged double the vendor fees."

So she decided to create her own 420-friendly wedding expo. "It was out of frustration," she says.

Her cannabis bouquets and boutonnieres are displayed by models walking the halls of the Falls Event Center, the pot-friendly venue that's home to her 2017 Cannabis Wedding Expo.

EXPAND Top Shelf Budtending, for the most elegant of occasions. Chloe Sommers

There are plenty of brides and grooms who consume on hand, too, exploring vendors ranging from Top Shelf Budtending to My Bud Vase's high-class glass. The sold-out event proves there is a demand for cannabis-themed wedding options. Dozens of Colorado cannabis companies like Stillwater tea brands, Willie's Reserve cannabis and Sweetgrass Kitchen show attendees how their products can complement a couple's big day.

One of the most creative and pun-tastic booths is KushKards. The company writes invites, table numbers and thank-you notes, and it isn't afraid of a good smokers' pun.

EXPAND KushKards makes cannabis-themed cards and stationery. Chloe Sommers

My 420 Tours is one of the Denver-based companies stepping into the cannabis wedding scene. Known for events like its Sushi and Joint Rolling classes, My 420 Tours also offers cannabis wedding planning, including bridal and bachelor events, multiple-course rehearsal dinners with cannabis pairings, and consumption limos and buses.

Lexi Ryan, the hotel and hospitality coordinator for My 420 Tours, heard a lot of questions about concentrates at the wedding expo. "People from all over are asking about concentrates and dabbing," she says. "We can educate the wedding parties about that."

As the first state to legalize, Colorado has become a weed-wedding destination. But with other states passing adult-use legislation, Ryan is eager to see what the future holds for Colorado cannabis. "From a business perspective, we are anxious to see whether cannabis sales will rise or plateau," she says.

For now, though, Colorado marijuana and marriage seem a match made in heaven.

