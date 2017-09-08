Pot Shots: Jeff Hunt Will Debate Rob Corry on October 6

At the end of April, Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute and vice president of public policy for Colorado Christian University, launched a campaign to end Denver's 4/20 rally, saying that the annual marijuana celebrations "have become unsafe, flaunting blatant illegal activity, and trashing a national historic landmark...the rally is a threat to attendees and the people of Denver." In response, rally attorney and activist Rob Corry challenged Hunt to a debate "on the issue of whether cannabis was created by God and whether cannabis should be permitted in Colorado and in the United States of America."
Now the date for that debate has been set: It will mark the culmination of an all-day symposium on marijuana that will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6, at the Colorado Christian University Event Center, 8787 West Alameda Avenue in Lakewood.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Neither side has been silent in the interim. In fact, Hunt penned an op-ed published in USA Today on August 7 titled "Marijuana Devastated Colorado, Don't Legalize It Nationally."
The symposium promises to "discuss the true impact of the drug in Colorado," with a variety of speakers from law enforcement, education, the medical community and municipal government discussing how the legalization of marijuana has affected them firsthand.
You can expect plenty of pot shots from both sides. See the full schedule here; buy a ticket ($15, which includes lunch) here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!