Pot Shots: Jeff Hunt Will Debate Rob Corry on October 6

At the end of April, Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute and vice president of public policy for Colorado Christian University, launched a campaign to end Denver's 4/20 rally, saying that the annual marijuana celebrations "have become unsafe, flaunting blatant illegal activity, and trashing a national historic landmark...the rally is a threat to attendees and the people of Denver." In response, rally attorney and activist Rob Corry challenged Hunt to a debate "on the issue of whether cannabis was created by God and whether cannabis should be permitted in Colorado and in the United States of America."





Now the date for that debate has been set: It will mark the culmination of an all-day symposium on marijuana that will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6, at the Colorado Christian University Event Center, 8787 West Alameda Avenue in Lakewood.