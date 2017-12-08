Colorado Companies Dominate Cannabis Business Awards

The Cannabis Business Awards are held annually in Denver to honor industry and advocacy achievements.

The seventh annual national Cannabis Business Awards were announced Thursday, December 7, at a ceremony at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Hosted by Clover Leaf University founder Chloe Villano, the awards have seen a rise in prominence that parallels legal pot's increased relevance across the United States.

Industry executives and advocates from across the country came to the birthplace of retail cannabis to see who'd be recognized, and Colorado was well-represented. Twelve of the businesses that took trophies are based in this state, while a handful of individual winners live here, too.

Denver's own Wanda James won a lifetime achievement award for her extensive work in the industry and for advocating for legal cannabis opportunities for women and minorities, while Aurora's Gladys Solis won Budtender of the Year for her work at Diego Pellicer. But the biggest winner might've been Alex Bortell, a twelve-year-old girl from Larkspur, Colorado, who won Most Influential Individual. Bortell, a medical marijuana refugee and published author, is currently suing United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the federal scheduling of cannabis.