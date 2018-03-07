Which Colorado Counties Allow Cannabis Sales?

Colorado's decisions to legalize medical and recreational cannabis gave medical marijuana patients and people at least 21 years of age the right to possess cannabis throughout the state, but the right to purchase pot isn't as widespread.

Although cultivation and possession is allowed across Colorado, every town and county is allowed to decide whether to accept pot businesses within their jurisdictions. We've already covered which cities and towns have banned and which have allowed pot sales in Colorado, but several readers asked us to do the same for counties.