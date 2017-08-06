Reader: Jeff Sessions Cares About Ideology, Not the Public

In April, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and the governors of three other states that have legalized recreational marijuana sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, urging him to respect the rights of these states to pass such legislation. Hickenlooper's office finally got a response this week, and it wasn't promising. But in the meantime, a few other Coloradans sent their own missives to Sessions.

A mother whose daughter finally found relief from the pain of a concussion sent her own letter to Sessions, urging him to keep his hands off marijuana. And Alexis Bortell, an eleven-year-old who moved to Colorado with her family so that she could be prescribed medical marijuana for seizures, has joined a federal suit against Sessions. Readers wish them luck. Says Victoria:

What a courageous family! I love this...and this state for being a safe haven for those desperate for a better quality of life and freedom from big pharma. I hope Westword keeps following this story and lets Alexis's fellow Coloradans know how we can support her in this fight.

Adds Julie: