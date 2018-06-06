Hickenlooper Vetoes Three Cannabis Bills in Two Days

Governor John Hickenlooper has vetoed three cannabis-related bills in a span of two days, extending his count on Tuesday, June 5, when he rejected one bill that would have added autism to the state's list of acceptable medical marijuana conditions and another measure that proposed more flexibility in investing in cannabis businesses. The vetoes came just one day after the governor dismissed a bill that would've allowed dispensaries to apply for cannabis tasting rooms.

Advocates of all three bills were worried about looming vetoes, since the bills had passed over a month ago, with some proponents even wondering if a future presidential campaign was affecting Hickenlooper's decision — a suggestion he shot down during a news conference on June 5.

That same day, families of autistic children had rallied outside of Hickenlooper's office at the eleventh hour in hopes of persuading him to sign HB 1263, even securing two separate meetings to plead their case. Despite the public pressure and the bill passing through the General Assembly with a wide a majority of supporters, the governor vetoed adding autism spectrum disorder to the state's list of qualified MMJ conditions, citing the need for more scientific evidence of its efficacy.