Reader: Pot Isn't Causing Our Population or Rents to Go Up

Denver's status as the country's legal cannabis capital is in jeopardy now that California has started recreational sales, and a new study shows that the Mile High City would take a major step back if the rest of the world followed suit. But is that bad news? Not according to some readers. Says LeeAnn:

YESSSSS! That means all the medical refugees can go home to their families! One of my friends just up and left Kansas in the middle of the night to save her son's life here in Colorado, leaving her husband and two younger sons behind. This problem is REAL. I am a medical refugee, too. Even when it is legalized in Missouri, i refuse to live anywhere else. Because I love everything Colorado. I have lived in several states and I've never experienced energy like here in Denver. I tried to move back to Missouri, I hated it. I was miserable and in a constant tree line. I just hope if prohibition ends..and people can leave, rent will go down!! I know most of you natives despise people like me who had to move here. But I can't thank you enough for advocating for this miracle plant. You paved the way for other states and broke the stigma of cannabis users! Colorado and the people here are amazing! Not all of us transplants are bad.

Adds Paul:

Pot isn't causing our population or rents to go up. It's the tech jobs and all those lists we make about Colorado being a great place to live: healthiest state, outdoor life, mild winters, etc. If pot is legalized federally, things around here will change little.

Seconds Bernie:

If pot becomes legal and I have the option to move back to my home state (Ohio) or stay in Colorado, I’d still stay here. This place is beautiful and has so much to do and explore. All you have to do is drive through Ohio and you understand what it’s all about. There’s so many things to do, both in and out of the city, and so much more to look forward to here on so many levels. This place is beautiful, I don’t intend to leave regardless of whatever becomes legal.

But then there's this from Christy:

Denver used to be a city of professionals, big business. Of course there were the seedy neighborhoods, but this mass hippie dumping ground, no. When weed was legalized, it opened up a door for anyone and everyone who has that "free for all" mindset. I wouldn't even call them liberals, they go beyond that. The self-destructive will implode the city. Colorado enticed the wrong kind of people and is now paying for it. High crime, more gun violence, etc., and it won't get any better. Ban it, they can legalize it somewhere else.

John counters:

I talked to a Colorado native that's been here all his life — 60+ years. He said it's always been a desired place to live, and that people that blame it on pot legalization are full of shit. Sure, there are a few who came here for that. However, I don't know one person that would move to another state for that alone. It's easy enough to find anywhere — legal or not. It's hardly reason to pick up and move. Case in point: I moved here from Minnesota and I don't touch the stuff.

And Angelo concludes:

I was driving through RiNo yesterday and knocked a hipster out of his sandals. ...He was a little tipsy after his craft-brew yoga session but he was all right. ... Gave him a couple bitcoin and we called it square.

This past week, cannabis growing company Seedo released its study on what would happen if marijuana was legalized not just in this country, but around the world. Larger American cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix would see the most tax revenue if the country legalized pot, while Denver would slip down to number twelve on that list.

Seedo calculated the order by studying a city's estimated total consumption of cannabis per year and average price per gram of flower, then applying the average tax rates of legal pot and cigarettes to those figures for comparison. But while Denver has actual stats, Seedo only used estimates for this city.

No matter what other places legalize recreational marijuana, it's here to stay in Colorado. No, this state won't stay number one for sales — California will take that title this year — but as the first place to allow legal sales, Colorado already has top honors. What do you think about the spread of legalization? Post a comment or send an email to marijuana@westword.com.