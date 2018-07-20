New State Reports Show Kids Aren't Smoking More Pot, but Adults Are

The effects of cannabis legalization in Colorado have become clearer as researchers get more data to analyze, and new state reports indicate that youth use has remained stable after four years of commercial weed.

And adults? Not so much.

According to a biennial survey by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, around one in five of Colorado's youth was using cannabis in 2017 — slightly down from 2013, the year before retail cannabis businesses opened in Colorado. Adult marijuana use, however, increased from 2016 to 2017, according to a separate CPDHE study.