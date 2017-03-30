Bill to Limit Home Grows Passes Senate, Moves to Governor

In an effort to curb the illegal marijuana market in Colorado, the Colorado Senate approved HB 1220 yesterday by a unanimous vote; the measure will set a new, lower limit for the number of plants a medical patient or caregiver may raise in a residential area. Senator Bob Gardner had sponsored the measure to set a statewide cap in an attempt to cut down on outsized grows that could become tools of cartels.

Amendment 64 permitted Coloradans to have six plants for recreational purposes, but medical patients and registered caregivers were allowed up to 99 plants, unless local rules called for lower limits. No other state in the country allows more than sixteen plants per home; New Mexico is the next highest, with a limit of twelve immature plants and four mature.

HB 1220 restricts plant counts to a total of twelve for patient across the state, unless a caregiver or patient petitions for more.

Many medical patients and caregivers originally opposed the HB 1220, in part because of the high amount of flower needed to make concentrates for some medicine. After negotiations with lawmakers, the bill was amended so that patients or caregivers could register with the state and have their plant limit raised to 24. The bill was also amended so that growing more plants than the legal limit would be in a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

The bill now moves to the governor's desk for approval; John Hickenlooper has indicated that he will sign it.

Last August, Hickenlooper released a paper calling the marijuana grey market a "clear and present danger," and said the state needed tighter regulations and better enforcement.

Another bill currently in the legislature, HB 1221, would increase funding for law enforcement to combat gray and black markets; the approximately $6 million would come from marijuana taxes. Earlier this month, HB 1221 passed the House 54-9 majority, but the bill has yet to be scheduled for a Senate vote.