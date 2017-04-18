Ten Colorado-Made Chillums and One-Hitters

Colorado Blown, endioDesigns, Globe Glass, Inferno Valley, Kind Glass, Nova Glassworks,PurtyGlass, Rabbit Shack Glass, RightLeftBrains

On 4/20, it's all about smoking on the go — and what better to bring with you than pipes made by artisans working right here in Colorado? Whether you want a small pipe to slip discreetly in your pocket or a Gandalf bowl, here are ten creations that are sure to turn heads.

Colorado Blown

Mary Cherry creates each pipe by hand in Cortez.

endioDesigns

Denver-based endioDesigns has been creating pipes since before 2009. The pieces boast color-changing doughnut Sherlock designs, and they're made right here in the Mile High.

Frostbyte Glass

Frostebyte, located in Winter Park, creates funky, multi-colored pipes with swirls, sparkles and even designs like Stormtroopers and the Colorado Flag.

Globe Glass

Each piece is made in Boulder with borosilicate glass, in a variety of colors and swirls.

Inferno Valley

Located in Arvada, Inferno Valley specializes in animal designs, as well as pipes that glow in the dark.

