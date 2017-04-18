Ten Colorado-Made Chillums and One-Hitters
Colorado Blown, endioDesigns, Globe Glass, Inferno Valley, Kind Glass, Nova Glassworks,PurtyGlass, Rabbit Shack Glass, RightLeftBrains
On 4/20, it's all about smoking on the go — and what better to bring with you than pipes made by artisans working right here in Colorado? Whether you want a small pipe to slip discreetly in your pocket or a Gandalf bowl, here are ten creations that are sure to turn heads.
Colorado Blown
Mary Cherry creates each pipe by hand in Cortez.
endioDesigns
Denver-based endioDesigns has been creating pipes since before 2009. The pieces boast color-changing doughnut Sherlock designs, and they're made right here in the Mile High.
Frostbyte Glass
Frostebyte, located in Winter Park, creates funky, multi-colored pipes with swirls, sparkles and even designs like Stormtroopers and the Colorado Flag.
Globe Glass
Each piece is made in Boulder with borosilicate glass, in a variety of colors and swirls.
Inferno Valley
Located in Arvada, Inferno Valley specializes in animal designs, as well as pipes that glow in the dark.
Read on for more Colorado-made pipes.
