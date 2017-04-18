menu

Ten Colorado-Made Chillums and One-Hitters

Lyft and Uber Offer Discounted Rides in Denver Around 4/20


Ten Colorado-Made Chillums and One-Hitters

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 5:45 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons

Colorado Blown, endioDesigns, Globe Glass, Inferno Valley, Kind Glass, Nova Glassworks,PurtyGlass, Rabbit Shack Glass, RightLeftBrains
On 4/20, it's all about smoking on the go — and what better to bring with you than pipes made by artisans working right here in Colorado? Whether you want a small pipe to slip discreetly in your pocket or a Gandalf bowl, here are ten creations that are sure to turn heads.


Colorado Blown

Colorado Blown
Mary Cherry creates each pipe by hand in Cortez.

endioDesigns
Denver-based endioDesigns has been creating pipes since before 2009. The pieces boast color-changing doughnut Sherlock designs, and they're made right here in the Mile High.

Frostbyte Glass
Frostebyte, located in Winter Park, creates funky, multi-colored pipes with swirls, sparkles and even designs like Stormtroopers and the Colorado Flag.


Globe Glass

Globe Glass
Each piece is made in Boulder with borosilicate glass, in a variety of colors and swirls.


Inferno Valley

Inferno Valley
Located in Arvada, Inferno Valley specializes in animal designs, as well as pipes that glow in the dark.

Read on for more Colorado-made pipes.


