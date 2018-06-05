Ask a Stoner: Do Any Denver Churches Accept Pot Smokers?

Dear Stoner: Do any churches in Denver accept pot smokers or allow marijuana use?

Sue

Dear Sue: The most popular cannabis-friendly church in Colorado is the International Church of Cannabis. Despite continued battles in both the media and in court with the City of Denver, the church still allows pot consumption during its members-only gatherings on Friday nights. To participate in the ceremonies, you must be at least 21 and a registered member of Elevationism, the religion that’s based at the church at 400 South Logan Street. After registering as a member on the church's website, you'll receive invites to the Friday ceremonies.

Inside the International Church of Cannabis at 400 South Logan Street. Lindsey Bartlett

There is also a church in Nunn, a small town in Weld County, that goes by the name of Greenfaith Ministry. It's been around since 2009 and incorporates cannabis consumption into its sacraments as well.