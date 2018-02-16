Medicine Man Dispensary Names Marijuana Strain After Jeff Sessions

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — but in 2018, imitation can also be simple mockery. Count a Denver dispensary chain's decision to name a marijuana strain after United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions among the latter.

Inspired by the AG's public remarks and his recent rescission of nine years' worth of federal protective guidelines for marijuana businesses and users, Medicine Man's Jeff Sesh-ons is a sativa-leaning hybrid of Jet Fuel and Bio Diesel. The combination of genetics from Colorado-based 303 Seeds would usually equate to another strain called Rocket Fuel, but the Medicine Man grow produced a phenotype with different characteristics, so the staff was mulling over what to name it.

"We have a little fun with some strains occasionally," says Bradley Roddy, director of retail operations for Medicine Man, who explains that the cultivation team will test out different female plants of the same genetics to decide which ones have the most desirable qualities to continue growing for future harvests. "Rocket Fuel had three strong candidates, but when they run side by side, they can taste and smell different."