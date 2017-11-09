Colorado Marijuana Election Results: What Happened, and Where

Although not the hot topic it once was on election day in Colorado, legal cannabis still appeared on several ballots across the state on Tuesday, November 7. Amendment 64, the proposal that voters passed in November 2012 legalizing adult-use cannabis in Colorado, also gave municipalities and counties the option of deciding whether or not to allow pot businesses within their jurisdictions. Three rural communities voted on just that this week.
The industry was dealt a split-decision loss after two municipalities voted against allowing retail and medical marijuana stores within their borders, though both voted in favor of cannabis taxes should the businesses be permitted in the future. And potrepreneurs did get a small victory in Rocky Ford, a town in southeastern Colorado, a relatively bare region of the state for cannabis businesses.
And voters in at least a dozen other towns, cities and counties considered cannabis business and sales tax proposals, with the vast majority passing. Here are the issues, and the results.
Votes on whether to allow marijuana businesses
Alamosa
Allow medical marijuana stores
Failed
Allow retail marijuana stores
Failed
5 percent sales tax on retail marijuana sales
Passed
Monte Vista
Allow medical and retail marijuana sales
Failed
18 percent excise tax on medical and retail marijuana business, with 1 percent earmarked for police and 1 percent for capital improvement
Passed
Rocky Ford
Allow recreational marijuana sales
Passed
6 percent sales tax on retail marijuana sales
Passed
Votes on tax issues
Berthoud
7 percent sales and excise tax, earmarked for youth activities and services, streets, public safety and parks and recreation
Passed
Commerce City
5 percent excise tax to fund public safety
Passed
De Beque
5 percent sales tax on medical marijuana
Passed
Dinosaur
5 pass sales tax on retail marijuana; repeal occupation tax
Passed
Eagle
2.5 percent sales tax on retail marijuana; 2.5 percent excise tax; repeal occupation tax
Passed
Federal Heights
5 percent excise tax to fund regulation, drug education and prevention of youth consumption
Passed
Foxfield
5 percent sales tax on retail marijuana
Failed
Log Lane Village
3.5 percent excise tax increase (to a new total of 5 percent)
Passed
Longmont
3 percent sales tax with portion earmarked for affordable housing
Passed
Sheridan
5 percent excise tax on marijuana sales for public safety
Passed
Walsenburg
5 percent excise tax to fund wild waters pool, parks, code enforcement and youth activities
Passed
Eagle County
Up to 5 percent excise tax and 5 percent sales tax on retail marijuana for mental health and substance abuse services and other county needs
Passed
Gilpin County
5 percent excise tax on retail marijuana for the county general fund
Passed
Vote on other marijuana matters:
Fort Collins
Amend the City Code with regard to medical marijuana ordinances without requiring voter approval.
Passed
All municipality data from the Colorado Municipal League; county data is from Colorado Counties, Inc.
