Colorado Marijuana Election Results: What Happened, and Where

Voters continue to decide whether or not to allow commercial cannabis businesses in their jurisdictions.

Although not the hot topic it once was on election day in Colorado, legal cannabis still appeared on several ballots across the state on Tuesday, November 7. Amendment 64, the proposal that voters passed in November 2012 legalizing adult-use cannabis in Colorado, also gave municipalities and counties the option of deciding whether or not to allow pot businesses within their jurisdictions. Three rural communities voted on just that this week.

The industry was dealt a split-decision loss after two municipalities voted against allowing retail and medical marijuana stores within their borders, though both voted in favor of cannabis taxes should the businesses be permitted in the future. And potrepreneurs did get a small victory in Rocky Ford, a town in southeastern Colorado, a relatively bare region of the state for cannabis businesses.