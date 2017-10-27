Little Brown House, Reefer Madness Pot Products Recalled Over Pesticides

Little Brown House dispensary was one of the first dispensaries on South Broadway.

Medical and recreational cannabis flower and concentrates from Little Brown House and its sister dispensary, Reefer Madness, are being voluntarily recalled after Denver Department of Environmental Health investigations determined that the products carried potentially unsafe levels of banned pesticides.

DEH investigators found evidence of residual levels of myclobutanil, a chemical banned from cannabis application by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Myclobutanil is tied to Eagle 20, a fungicide applied to grapes and other agricultural products that's considered potentially unsafe by the CDA and is still debated among cannabis growers. The DEH announcement warns that any medical or recreational products with Optional Premises Cultivation (OPC) codes of 403-01529, 403-01584, 403-01602, or 403R-00135 should be disposed of or returned to the store from which they were purchased.

According to DEH documents, investigators visited the Little Brown House cultivation after plant matter it sent to an infused product manufacturer tested positive for myclobutanil. The DEH tested six samples of flower and concentrates, and found that all six samples tested positive for the banned chemical.