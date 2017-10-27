Little Brown House, Reefer Madness Pot Products Recalled Over Pesticides

Medical and recreational cannabis flower and concentrates from Little Brown House and its sister dispensary, Reefer Madness, are being voluntarily recalled after Denver Department of Environmental Health investigations determined that the products carried potentially unsafe levels of banned pesticides.
DEH investigators found evidence of residual levels of myclobutanil, a chemical banned from cannabis application by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Myclobutanil is tied to Eagle 20, a fungicide applied to grapes and other agricultural products that's considered potentially unsafe by the CDA and is still debated among cannabis growers. The DEH announcement warns that any medical or recreational products with Optional Premises Cultivation (OPC) codes of 403-01529, 403-01584, 403-01602, or 403R-00135 should be disposed of or returned to the store from which they were purchased.
According to DEH documents, investigators visited the Little Brown House cultivation after plant matter it sent to an infused product manufacturer tested positive for myclobutanil. The DEH tested six samples of flower and concentrates, and found that all six samples tested positive for the banned chemical.
Little Brown House representatives sent Westword a statement in response to the recall:
Here at Little Brown House Medical Dispensary and Reefer Madness Dispensary we respect and care for our consumer’s health. We strive to supply a safe and high-quality product to all of our consumers.
Our highest priority is take every preventative measure to ensure that we meet every legal expectation for our products. While we do not use this pesticide on our plants, there is a possibility that our products may have been environmentally exposed to trace amounts. Please destroy or return these products to the store where they were purchased (Little Brown House Medical Dispensary or Reefer Madness Dispensary). We are sorry for any inconvenience and we appreciate your business.
When asked how the cultivation could have been exposed to myclobutanil, Little Brown House declined to comment. Including medical and recreational flower grown under the aforementioned OPC codes, medical concentrates made by Dabble Extracts and medical and recreational concentrates from Chronic Creations are also subject to the recall, because those concentrates were made from Little Brown House's plant matter.
According to DEH documents, Little Brown House owner Anita Bear told investigators that the grow's plant material was rejected by concentrate maker Avicenna in August, which prompted an environmental test at the facility. The test, administered by Bonafides Lab, detected off-label pesticides and residues in the facility. When the DEH visited the grow in October, Bear told investigators that her team was still remediating the affected areas.
Around 43,000 grams of dried plant material were in one Little Brown House cultivation during the DEH hold and subsequent recalls, while 6,448 grams of dried plant material and approximately 1,354 grams of concentrate was in the other operation.
Reefer Madness, the sister dispensary, was also forced to dispose of eighteen hemp-infused honey sticks from Frangiosa Farms in October because they came from a source not approved by the DEH and were stored over 30 degrees higher than the mandated storage temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or colder.
