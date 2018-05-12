Making a Move: Colorado Pot Policy Experts Join Private Sector

When Barbara Brohl was clerking for the Colorado Supreme Court over twenty years ago, she hardly thought her legal career would lead to marijuana. But like Snoop Dogg, Whoopi Goldberg and even John Boehner, the former executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue is now working with the weed industry.

Celebrities such as Snoop and Whoopi were natural candidates to cash in on legal cannabis, attaching their pot-friendly personas to various marijuana products.

But Boehner, a former Speaker of the House and once a vocal critic of legalization, shocked the country when he joined the board of a national cannabis company in April. When Brohl, who’d presided over the government agency responsible for regulating Colorado’s cannabis industry, made the jump to cannabis consulting in March after leaving the DOR in 2017, it created much less of a stir — but both moves show that pot is a growing landing spot for those leaving public service.

As head of the DOR both before and after Colorado voters legalized recreational cannabis in 2012, Brohl was part of a task force that had about a year to implement a framework of laws and regulations that would accommodate an industry that nearly tripled in revenue from the first sales on January 1, 2014, to 2017. But with Governor John Hickenlooper’s second term coming to a close, “I knew I’d be leaving anyway, so I thought, ‘How could I position myself in what I want to do and accomplish?’” Brohl recalls. “I learned a lot of different things during my time [with the state]. Not only about how to regulate marijuana, but also harm reduction and safe regulation.”