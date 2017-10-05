Ask a Stoner: Do Any MMJ Doctors Care About More Than Money?

Dear Stoner: Are all MMJ doctors morose automatons? Any good recommendations for a reputable doc who will actually see me as a person?

Sister Sesh

Dear Sister Sesh: I hear ya, sister. We attended a cannabis 101 class for seniors at Balfour Senior Living in downtown Denver in August, and one of the residents reported some alarming experiences with medical marijuana doctors. A quadriplegic suffering from spinal cord neuropathy, rotator cuff pain and tendonitis, she said she went to a medical marijuana physician in 2011 for a recommendation and was basically pushed out the door after receiving a stamp of approval. She received virtually no guidance and had to experiment with products by herself. Sadly, her story isn’t uncommon.