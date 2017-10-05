 


Ask a Stoner: Do Any MMJ Doctors Care About More Than Money?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Do Any MMJ Doctors Care About More Than Money?

Herbert Fuego | October 5, 2017 | 5:28am
AA

Dear Stoner: Are all MMJ doctors morose automatons? Any good recommendations for a reputable doc who will actually see me as a person?
Sister Sesh

Dear Sister Sesh: I hear ya, sister. We attended a cannabis 101 class for seniors at Balfour Senior Living in downtown Denver in August, and one of the residents reported some alarming experiences with medical marijuana doctors. A quadriplegic suffering from spinal cord neuropathy, rotator cuff pain and tendonitis, she said she went to a medical marijuana physician in 2011 for a recommendation and was basically pushed out the door after receiving a stamp of approval. She received virtually no guidance and had to experiment with products by herself. Sadly, her story isn’t uncommon.

Since I’m no longer a patient myself, I can’t give you a recommendation based on personal experience. However, I’ve heard good things about the service at Arrive Care Clinic in south Denver from friends and colleagues, to the point that I feel comfortable recommending its services. Also, I have family members who have visited Doc Morrison in Wheat Ridge, and they speak highly of Dr. Peter Pryor and his staff.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

