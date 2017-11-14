Colorado Medical Marijuana Regulators Want Your Feedback

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment is preparing to implement changes to the state's medical marijuana rules in 2018, and there's still time to let the department know what you think of those modifications. Some of the proposed changes are minor, fixing grammatical errors or slightly increasing an application fee, while others are designed to alide the rules with legislation passed in 2017.



The state is accepting feedback from stakeholders on each of the four changes — but what, exactly, is a stakeholder? According to the CDPHE, a stakeholder is (but is not limited to) a:



medical marijuana patient (past or current)



physician



caregiver



parent or legal representative of a minor medical marijuana patient



legal representative of an adult medical marijuana patient



Eemployee at marijuana dispensary, cultivation, or infused products facility



physician office staff member



member of a marijuana advocacy group

