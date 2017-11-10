Paperless Approach Improving MMJ Patient Registry Services

The Colorado Medical Marijuana Registry has received its fair share of criticism for extensive application backlogs in the past, with some patients waiting anywhere from 35 to 60 days to learn if they had been approved. The complaints even seeped into 2017, when thousands of applications were stuck in the mail in March, two months after the online application option went live. At the time, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, the agency overseeing the registry, promised to handle the issue...and implored patients to be, well, patient.

Eight months later, the CDPHE appears to have to have made good on its vows.

While continuing to make other updates, MMJ Registry program manager Natalie Riggins has overseen improvements to the online registry that have reduced the waiting time for application approvals and denials to less than one month through the mail, and one day for online applications. The move was costly, since it involved changing from an online platform developed in-house to a third-party system. "It needed upgrades if patients were going to use online registration," Riggins explains. "We wanted to allow the patient or physician to be in control of their accounts, and not mail in their applications."