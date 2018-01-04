Colorado Politicians, Cannabis Leaders React to Cole Memo Repeal

Retail cannabis industries across the country are reeling after United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo rescinding the Cole Memorandum, a 2013 policy that offered protection from federal prosecution for the cultivation, distribution and possession of pot in states where it is legal. In Colorado, the first state to authorize the legal sale of retail cannabis, the response has been quick...and, in many cases, furious.

Governor John Hickenlooper says that Sessions's memo will not change his responsibility to carry out the will of the people, who voted to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012. “Thirty states comprising more than two-thirds of the American people have legalized marijuana in some form. The Cole memo got it right and was foundational in guiding states’ efforts to regulate the production and distribution of marijuana," Hickenlooper said in a statement. "Colorado has created a comprehensive regulatory system committed to supporting the will of our voters. We constantly evaluate and seek to strengthen our approach to regulation and enforcement. Our focus will continue to be the public health and public safety of our citizens. We are expanding efforts to eliminate the black market and keep marijuana out of the hands of minors and criminals. Today’s decision does not alter the strength of our resolve in those areas, nor does it change my constitutional responsibilities.”

The January 4 Sessions memo rescinds federal cannabis guidelines dating back to 2009, including not just the Cole memo but the Ogden memo, which laid out a set of federal protections for medical marijuana patients and caregivers. It does not affect the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment, however, which passed Congress this past July and prohibits federal agencies from using funds to persecute state-compliant medical marijuana businesses, caregivers and patients during the 2018 fiscal year, which ends in September.