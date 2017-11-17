Mountain Re-Up: Ski Towns With Dispensaries (and Those Without)

Towns near ski resorts have embraced the cannabis industry on a level matched by few regions of Colorado. Even such affluent communities as Aspen, Breckenridge and Telluride have a handful of dispensaries, but that doesn't mean every ski town is down with the cause. Some resort towns have taken hardened stances against pot sales; Winter Park even sued Grand County commissioners to block a dispensary opening just outside of town limits in unincorporated Grand County.
Still, most of these tourist-heavy destinations have been smart enough to get in on the tax dollars that pot shops bring. In case you're headed to the hills and forgot to stock up in dispensary-friendly Denver, here's a list of the mountain towns that currently have dispensaries – medical and recreational – and those that don't.
Mountain Towns Allowing Recreational Sales: Alma, Aspen, Basalt, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Crested Butte, Dillon, Dumont, Durango, Eagle, Edwards, Fairplay, Fraser, Frisco, Georgetown, Glenwood Springs, Gunnison, Leadville, Mancos, Ridgway, Silver Plume, Silverthorne, Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Tabernash and Telluride.
Mountain Towns Banning Recreational Sales: Avon*, Craig, Mountain Village, Snowmass Village, Vail* and Winter Park.
Mountain Towns Allowing Medical but Not Recreational Sales: Buena Vista and Craig.
*Although retail and medical sales are banned in Avon and Vail, dispensaries located just outside those cities in unincorporated Eagle County list themselves as Avon and Vail dispensaries. Which means you won't have to go far to get your stash...of powder or pot.
