Mountain Re-Up: Ski Towns With Dispensaries (and Those Without)

Towns near ski resorts have embraced the cannabis industry on a level matched by few regions of Colorado. Even such affluent communities as Aspen, Breckenridge and Telluride have a handful of dispensaries, but that doesn't mean every ski town is down with the cause. Some resort towns have taken hardened stances against pot sales; Winter Park even sued Grand County commissioners to block a dispensary opening just outside of town limits in unincorporated Grand County.

Still, most of these tourist-heavy destinations have been smart enough to get in on the tax dollars that pot shops bring. In case you're headed to the hills and forgot to stock up in dispensary-friendly Denver, here's a list of the mountain towns that currently have dispensaries – medical and recreational – and those that don't.

Mountain Towns Allowing Recreational Sales: Alma, Aspen, Basalt, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Crested Butte, Dillon, Dumont, Durango, Eagle, Edwards, Fairplay, Fraser, Frisco, Georgetown, Glenwood Springs, Gunnison, Leadville, Mancos, Ridgway, Silver Plume, Silverthorne, Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Tabernash and Telluride.