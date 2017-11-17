 


Please don't toke inside the gondola..
Please don't toke inside the gondola..
Mountain Re-Up: Ski Towns With Dispensaries (and Those Without)

Thomas Mitchell | November 17, 2017 | 5:21am
Towns near ski resorts have embraced the cannabis industry on a level matched by few regions of Colorado. Even such affluent communities as Aspen, Breckenridge and Telluride have a handful of dispensaries, but that doesn't mean every ski town is down with the cause. Some resort towns have taken hardened stances against pot sales; Winter Park even sued Grand County commissioners to block a dispensary opening just outside of town limits in unincorporated Grand County.

Still, most of these tourist-heavy destinations have been smart enough to get in on the tax dollars that pot shops bring. In case you're headed to the hills and forgot to stock up in dispensary-friendly Denver, here's a list of the mountain towns that currently have dispensaries – medical and recreational – and those that don't.

Mountain Towns Allowing Recreational Sales: Alma, Aspen, Basalt, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Crested Butte, Dillon, Dumont, Durango, Eagle, Edwards, Fairplay, Fraser, Frisco, Georgetown, Glenwood Springs, Gunnison, Leadville, Mancos, Ridgway, Silver Plume, Silverthorne, Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Tabernash and Telluride.

The Green Solution's Silver Plume dispensary is a cannabis outlet store.
The Green Solution's Silver Plume dispensary is a cannabis outlet store.
Courtesy of The Green Solution

Mountain Towns Banning Recreational Sales: Avon*, Craig, Mountain Village, Snowmass Village, Vail* and Winter Park.

Mountain Towns Allowing Medical but Not Recreational Sales: Buena Vista and Craig.

*Although retail and medical sales are banned in Avon and Vail, dispensaries located just outside those cities in unincorporated Eagle County list themselves as Avon and Vail dispensaries. Which means you won't have to go far to get your stash...of powder or pot.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

