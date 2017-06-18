menu

Reader: Focus on Meth, Heroin and Opiod Addiction, Not Marijuana!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Focus on Meth, Heroin and Opiod Addiction, Not Marijuana!

Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 7:24 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Reader: Focus on Meth, Heroin and Opiod Addiction, Not Marijuana!
Getty Images
A A

Colorado State University has expanded its addiction counseling program to include instruction on how counselors should deal with those addicted to marijuana — whether physically or emotionally. The deadline to apply for the master's program and psychology coursework for undergraduates is June 24, but readers are already weighing in. Asks Breann:

What about a program to help all these heroin addicts running rampant in the city? Meth, heroin and opiate abuse are an epidemic. Worry about fixing that.

Adds Rafael: 

Alcohol is addictive, let's ban it. Fast food is addictive, let's ban it. Painkillers are addictive, ban those, too. Or perhaps, the government should stay out of legislating morality... This from someone who doesn't partake, but defends those who do!

Related Stories

Marissa adds this: 

Government allows the MOST addictive substances to be readily available to the public. Caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, sugar, opioid medications, smart phones. Government doesn't care about the people. It cares about the deep pockets of very few.

Concludes Kevin: 

Good luck getting the government to leave morality alone!!!

What do you think about state universities studying marijuana?

Popular Stories

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >