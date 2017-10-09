Colorado State University Leading the Way in Veterinary CBD Treatment

Pet parents and veterinary professionals throughout the state gathered at the Butterfly Pavilion on Saturday, October 7, for the 2017 Cannabis in Veterinary Medicine Symposium. Seven Colorado doctors at the top of their field gave talks about the most current information about the use of cannabis in animals, which is still changing at a fast pace.

Dr. Stephanie McGrath specializes in neurology, leading Colorado State University’s study on the efficacy of cannabidiol (CBD) for the treatment of epilepsy and osteoarthritis in dogs. A leading advocate for testing and researching CBD in the veterinary field, Dr. McGrath spoke about veterinary CBD trials and the science involved.

“We have diseases that we don’t have treatments for that work, so there's a problem. A solution to that problem is trying to find a solution that does work, so we are always searching," she says. "That, along with this drug becoming legalized, prompted a lot more questions from clients and veterinarians. And [with] me being unable to answer their questions, that really bothered me. So the more I started looking, the more I realized what a void there was in cannabis research."

Dr. McGrath has spent her career treating human seizure disorders and inflammatory brain diseases, as well as a variety of spinal cord disorders. So how did she end up pioneering CBD studies and information in the veterinary world?

Dr. McGrath is currently running two trials at the CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital, studying how effective CBD can treat osteoarthritis and epilepsy for dogs. Around 3 to 5 percent of all dogs have genetic epilepsy, she says, and 14 million dogs are affected by arthritis. These serious, costly medical issues carry similar afflictions to humans and offer medical options that won't always significantly improve the quality of life. CBD isn't the miracle cure-all for those suffering from these medical issues, but McGrath believes it can be an important alternative.

To participate in her studies, dogs must have arthritis affecting one or more joints and a visible lameness that has been present for at least four weeks. The purpose of the study is to assess the effectiveness of a component of CBD in treating canine osteoarthritis. The CBD product is very low in THC (always less than 3 percent), making it safe for dogs to use without psychoactive effects, she says.

Each dog is randomly assigned to receive either a placebo or CBD oil for six weeks, and then crossed over to receive the opposite medication for the subsequent six weeks. During treatment, each dog receives x-rays, daily pain assessment, fifteen minutes of walking per day, blood work and more. “I’m so fortunate to be at an institution that allows it," she says. "I felt like there was only one possibility, and that was to start doing the research."

Humans take CBD for achy joints, so why can't their best friends? Miles Chrisinger

With 27 dogs currently participating, the studies are cataloging dosage, oil application, side effects and how to counteract those side effects. These trials are giving veterinarians and dog owners around the world the actual, factual research that is growing in demand.

CBD dog treats and oils are sold all around Colorado and online. However, regardless of how much these businesses believe in their product, what they are selling you is based on marketing, not facts, but the products cannot be tested by the United States Food and Drug Administration. But if dog owners are set on using CBD for pain treatment or arthritis, what is the best option available now?

“One option is to go to Applied Basic Science Corporation and get their products," McGrath recommends. "I’ve tested the product at CSU. I know what’s in it, and I know it’s safe.”

If you want to buy another product or are already set on one you feel works for your dog, consider a few things: Check to see if you can get a “Certificate of Analysis,” which will at least show you how much THC is in the product (it should never be over 3 percent), and how it's made. This way, you can keep your own notes to monitor side effects, and know for sure that the product is organic and free of pesticides and any other harmful impurities.

If there is one phrase repeated over and over by politicians, public health officials and those in the cannabis industry, it’s “We need more research.” However, receiving funding for these trials is extremely hard and time-consuming because of cannabis's Schedule I status with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, especially at federally funded universities, like CSU.

“[Groups] like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who are dabbling in CBD and cannabis. These kind of private companies and sponsors are the only way left at this point to get funding," McGrath adds.

For more information on donating resources, medicating your pet with CBD or how McGrath's trials are going, visit the clinical trials webpage of the CSU's Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

