CSU Pueblo Institute of Cannabis Research Holding Free Forums

No other part of Colorado captures the controversy over legal cannabis quite like Pueblo County, where anecdotal reports of crime and economic benefits often clash with each other. To help definitively answer questions about pot's impact on Pueblo while furthering dialogue, the Colorado State University Pueblo Institute of Cannabis Research will make all of its programs on the first day of its 2018 ICR Conference free to the public.

The second annual conference hosted by the Institute of Cannabis Research will run over the course of three days, from Thursday, April 26, to Saturday, April 28, offering programs with experts on scientific, medical, industrial, legal, economic and social elements of cannabis sharing their insights. To open the conversation, ICR professor Tim McGettigan opened up all of the April 26 sessions.

"In honor of the enduring support that the Pueblo community has provided to the Institute of Cannabis Research and CSU-Pueblo, the ICR 2018 Conference Planning Committee has designated Thursday, April 26, 2018, as 'Pueblo Community Appreciation Night,'" McGettigan wrote in a letter to Pueblo residents. "This means that all ICR 2018 Conference events that are scheduled for Thursday, April 26, 2018, will be free and open to the public."