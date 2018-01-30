How Many Towns in Colorado Allow Marijuana Sales?

Denver is known for its abundant dispensaries, but some parts of Colorado don't have any for miles...and miles.

Colorado has no shortage of recreational marijuana dispensaries, with nearly 510 licenses issued for such businesses as of January 2018, according to the Marijuana Enforcement Division. That number has risen by over 350 in the four years since recreational sales began on January 1, 2014 — but the state hasn't shared the wealth equally.

Amendment 64, the initiative that legalized retail marijuana, allows cities to decide whether to ban or allow marijuana businesses and, if the latter, which type of businesses. As of January 29, 70 towns and cities in Colorado had approved retail marijuana sales within their jurisdictions as compared to 25 in January 2014, according to a combination of MED and Westword listings data.