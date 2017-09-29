State Pot Taxes Will Help Fight Homelessness at St. Francis Center

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and his staff visited the future St. Francis Center refuge in Capitol Hill earlier this week, highlighting the state's effort to help fight homelessness with cannabis tax revenue. The state donated $250,000 to close funding gaps to complete the construction of the center at 1400 Washington Street, but that's just a parcel of the pot tax dollars that the Colorado Department of Local Affairs is using to help the state's homeless.

The money going to the St. Francis Center is part of a $15.3 million legislative appropriation enacted during the previous legislative session that's been earmarked for the state's Division of Housing to augment, expand and start housing programs throughout the state, according to DOLA communications director Denise Stepto.

"A lot of comments are made about how this money is used. People bring up schools, the irony of using revenue from a substance to help homeless people," she says of cannabis tax revenue. "There are places that you can use this money that makes a big difference." While school construction projects gained most of the initial attention, education and public works both need hundreds of millions of dollars in funding that commercial cannabis revenue just can't keep up with, according to former Colorado Director of Marijuana Coordination Andrew Freedman.