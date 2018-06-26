The FDA Just Approved a CBD Drug. What Does That Mean for Colorado?

The United States Food and Drug Administration made history on Monday, June 25, by approving a plant-based marijuana pharmaceutical for the first time ever. The drug, Epidiolex, is made from cannabidiol (CBD) to treat certain forms of epileptic seizures, and contains no THC — yet only a handful of states will dispense it. So, is Colorado on the short list?

The short answer: Yes.

Marijuana's Schedule I status with the Drug Enforcement Administration prohibits physicians from dishing out prescriptions for the plant or medicine derived from it. Epidiolex, developed by a subsidiary of GW Pharmaceuticals, will still be federally illegal to prescribe thanks to the DEA's designation, but Colorado's decision to legalize medical and recreational marijuana, as well as some recent state legislation, will enable doctors to ignore that federal law and allow patients to use health insurance to pay for the medication as early as September.

Allowing medical marijuana and being one of nine states to legalize recreational marijuana wasn't enough protection for Colorado doctors to prescribe it, forcing current MMJ physicians to "recommend" the plant to patients while banning pharmacies from dispensing it because it's not approved by the FDA. Although receiving FDA approval was an essential step for Epidiolex, being made from marijuana still defies the DEA's rules, so it will continue to be federally illegal to prescribe the drug until marijuana's Schedule I status is changed or abolished. To step around that obstacle, the Colorado General Assembly passed HB 1187 in April to allow doctors to prescribe the drug upon the FDA's approval, creating protections similar to those for synthetic THC medication, like Marinol.

According to Tetra Public Affairs founder and public policy consultant Samantha Walsh, who pushed for the bill and represents a number of CBD industry clients, Colorado's preemptive move will allow its doctors to prescribe the drug while other states with legal pot may have to wait. "The passing of 1187 lifted previous prohibitions on pharmacists from being able to dispense marijuana-based medicine. However, similar restrictions in other states have to be taken by a case-by-case basis," she says, hoping that other states will look at the measure as a template.

"Hopefully this will signal to regulators to get on the rest of the page with industry and the will of Congress, and allow for not only prescription-strength CBD, but full-spectrum hemp extracts as nutritional and wellness products. Similar to omega fatty acids, there exists prescription-strength and over-the-counter supplements," she adds.

Although its legality is murky, hemp-derived CBD is available for sale online and throughout the country, with many CBD businesses based in Colorado thanks to the state's relatively friendly laws for hemp farming and processing. All of those products are unregulated, however, leaving dosage and efficacy of CBD products — some of which are used to treat serious cases of epilepsy, chronic pain, anxiety and other conditions — without a government watchdog. All of those products will remain unregulated as Epidiolex comes to Colorado, but Tim Gordon, president of CBD manufacturer Functional Remedies, believes there's more than enough room for the hemp-CBD industry to continue its fast growth.

"This has been in preparation for a long time. It just made sense to see these three swim-lanes from up," he says. "You now have prominent cannabidiol products in the pharma lane — Sativex, Marinol and now Epidiolex. Then, you have the naturally-occurring products lane with hemp food and supplements, and you also have the over-the-counter lane at dispensaries."

Gordon says Epidiolex is essentially a CBD tincture made for oral ingestion, and there are many counterparts available on the retail market. However, it's extracted from marijuana, not hemp, he explains. The majority of CBD extractors use whole-plant infusion and CBD isolate techniques to make their products, according to Gordon, while Epidiolex is made by refining the marijuana concentrate down to a single molecule, which is removed of all THC before becoming the base for the medication.

Although some members of the hemp industry were concerned with allowing a pharmaceutical company into the CBD trade and writing special legislation to protect it, Gordon thinks the marijuana and hemp industries had no choice but to coexist with the pharmaceutical industry as it enters the cannabis arena. "This isn't a battle that we were going to win. This is the inception of creating these swim lanes," he adds. "While it's a thorn in my side that it's Big Pharma, it's also a feather in my cap because it's cannabis."

Read the FDA's full statement on the decision below: