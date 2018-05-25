Veronica Carpio: What the Hemp Foods Bill Could Mean for Colorado

Although not as sexy as other bills pushing for dispensary tasting rooms or public pot lounges, one proposal approved by the Colorado Legislature this session could push the state's hemp industry to new heights if approved by Governor John Hickenlooper. Known as the "hemp foods bill," HB 1295 would create a registration system for companies that make industrial hemp and hemp-derived CBD products such as cosmetics and food items in Colorado, so they would no longer be considered "adulterated."

While most consumable hemp products are sold without much interference in this state, there's no clear language in the Colorado Constitution or other statutes explicitly allowing that to happen, and some advocates worry about a regulatory or law enforcement crackdown on the hemp industry. To ensure that wouldn't happen, the majority (but not all) of the hemp industry pushed this measure for over two years, and finally saw it pass through the General Assembly by a wide margin in 2018.

We recently spoke with proponent Veronica Carpio, founder of hemp industry group Grow Hemp Colorado and owner of a hemp-infused coffee company, about the bill's potential impact.