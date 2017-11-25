Two of Colorado's Largest Dispensary Chains Continue to Grow

Two of the largest dispensary chains in Colorado — and so the world — continue to grow, with both Native Roots and The Green Solution opening new stores before the holiday season. Native Roots, the largest dispensary chain in the state, opened its newest outlet on Monday, November 20, while the Green Solution is gearing up to open its fourteenth store in early December.

Native Roots, which started as a single medical dispensary off the 16th Street Mall, has turned into one of America's largest legal-cannabis empires. Its newest store, at 4000 Morrison Road in West Denver, is the company's twentieth location.

Native Roots also has plans to open another dispensary in Glenwood Springs under its "Gas and Grass" brand, which converts operating gas stations into dispensaries that still pump petrol, a transformation that Native Roots has performed three times in medical-only Colorado Springs.