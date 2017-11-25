 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The newest Native Roots location is a former Live Green dispensary.EXPAND
The newest Native Roots location is a former Live Green dispensary.
Courtesy of Native Roots

Two of Colorado's Largest Dispensary Chains Continue to Grow

Thomas Mitchell | November 25, 2017 | 5:40am
AA

Two of the largest dispensary chains in Colorado — and so the world — continue to grow, with both Native Roots and The Green Solution opening new stores before the holiday season. Native Roots, the largest dispensary chain in the state, opened its newest outlet on Monday, November 20, while the Green Solution is gearing up to open its fourteenth store in early December.

Native Roots, which started as a single medical dispensary off the 16th Street Mall, has turned into one of America's largest legal-cannabis empires. Its newest store, at 4000 Morrison Road in West Denver, is the company's twentieth location.

Related Stories

Native Roots also has plans to open another dispensary in Glenwood Springs under its "Gas and Grass" brand, which converts operating gas stations into dispensaries that still pump petrol, a transformation that Native Roots has performed three times in medical-only Colorado Springs.

The Green Solution's new Glendale store will open on Saturday, December 9.
The Green Solution's new Glendale store will open on Saturday, December 9.
Courtesy of The Green Solution

The Green Solution, which added a Fort Collins retail dispensary in September, will open its newest retail pot shop at 4151 East Kentucky Avenue in Glendale on Saturday, December 9. There will be free food, giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the new store. The TGS brand also has plans to open a store at 1995 Wewatta Street in downtown Denver before the end of 2017; it converted a Silver Plume store into the state's first outlet dispensary in July.

As consolidation continues to overtake the cannabis industry, Native Roots and the Green Solution are competing with other large, homegrown chains such as Sweet Leaf (ten locations), Green Dragon (eleven locations) and LivWell (fifteen locations) for retail dominance. The new Native Roots location is a former Live Green dispensary, part of another dispensary group that now has three stores.

Inside the Green Solution's new Glendale dispensary.
Inside the Green Solution's new Glendale dispensary.
Courtesy of The Green Solution
 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >