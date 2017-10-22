Op Ed: The Enlightened State of Colorado

By the time the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, ensuring women the right to vote, Colorado women had already been voting for over 25 years. Colorado voters were the first to grant women suffrage (Wyoming was the first territory, but by a legislative act). Colorado would later become the first state to elect a woman, three in fact, to its legislature in 1894. Furthermore, ten years before the Supreme Court unanimously decided that miscegenation laws (laws prohibiting sexual relations between races) were unconstitutional (in Loving v. Virginia, 1967), Colorado had already repealed its own miscegenation law by a vote in the legislature of 98 to 0.

Once again, Colorado is ahead of social change in America. At the beginning of 2014, Colorado became the first state to allow adult recreational use of cannabis. While it is easy to understand why miscegenation laws and laws restricting woman’s rights are unconstitutional, the discriminatory effect of cannabis prohibition is just as strong.

The federal prohibition of cannabis is historically rooted in discrimination. According to the History Channel’s Hooked: Illegal Drugs and How They Got That Way, Hispanics and Blacks are historically linked to cannabis consumption in America. Prior to the Great Depression, Hispanic immigrant workers, many of whom consumed cannabis, were generally welcomed in the West, but when the economy crashed, attitudes toward immigrants changed; immigrants were no longer needed as jobs became scarce. At the same time, Blacks heavily populated the South and, in particular, the port city of New Orleans. Because New Orleans was a port city, it had greater exposure to marijuana than cities farther in the North. Marijuana was introduced from the eastern part of the world and was popular among jazz entertainers. Early cannabis propaganda by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics centered on the risk of “white women” seeking “sexual relations with Negroes, entertainers and any others." Subsequently, the Marihuana Tax Act was passed in 1937, effectively prohibiting marijuana, even though the American Medical Association opposed the measure.