Colorado's New Marijuana Director Has MED Roots

Colorado has a new marijuana czar, and she's no stranger to pot policy. Governor John Hickenlooper announced today, July 5, that Dominique Mendiola is now the state's director of marijuana coordination.

Mendiola had served as the deputy director of the Marijuana Enforcement Division since 2014, the same year recreational pot businesses opened in Colorado. Under that role, she helped implement new legislation and facilitate communications between the MED and marijuana industry stakeholders, as well as analyze policy and serve as the primary liaison between the MED and Colorado's attorney general.