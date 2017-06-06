The Six Largest Dispensary Chains in Colorado

Cannabis consolidation: It's a real thing. Scott Lentz

Even as other states get in the pool, Colorado's marijuana industry continues to make a splash, with 491 retail dispensary licenses in the state. Over a third of those are for addresses in Denver, which remains at the top of the cannabis food chain.

All of that chum in the water has raised some fat sharks, with some of the early adapters growing to double-digit chains. In fact, six companies are now responsible for seventy dispensaries around Colorado, and all of them are based in Denver, with most of their shops located in or near the city.

These six chains aren't just the largest legal marijuana retailers in Colorado; they're also some the largest legal marijuana retailers in the world. Here are the big six, in order of their store count:

The Native Roots Littleton location. Scott Lentz

Native Roots

Nineteen locations

Native Roots has grown quickly since opening on the 16th Street Mall in 2009, spreading to stores in Summit County; dispensaries in Boulder, Longmont and Trinidad; and three Gas and Grass shops – medical marijuana dispensaries/gas station hybrids – in Colorado Springs. In the Denver area alone, the company has seven Native Roots locations, all known for inexpensive flower and skate-shop vibes.

LivWell's Pearl Street location. Scott Lentz

LivWell

Fourteen locations

Half of LivWell's fourteen dispensaries are in the Denver metro area, but it also serves the rural crowd, with locations in Cortez, Garden City, Mancos and Trinidad. Founded in 2009, LivWell has run one of the largest seed-to-sale businesses since recreational sales began in 2014 in Colorado. Owner John Lord is usually steps ahead of his competitors when it comes to scaling his business, partnering with Snoop Dogg for branded lines of flower, edibles and concentrates to make LivWell the first dispensary to have celebrity-endorsed cannabis products.

The Green Solution's flagship location on Grape Street. Jon Stein

The Green Solution

Twelve locations

The Green Solution might top this list a few months from now; the seven-year-old dispensary chain plans to add two more Denver locations and one in Fort Collins this summer. The Green Solution's retail experience is one of the most user-friendly in Colorado, with a vast but organized inventory of mostly in-house products, all of which customers can pre-order online. Ten of the Green Solutions dispensaries are in the Denver metro area, with two more stores in Silver Plume and Trinidad.

