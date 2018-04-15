Reader: You Can't Trust Trump as Far as You Can Throw a Russian

President Donald Trump says he knows how to strike a deal, and that's what it looks like he did with Senator Cory Gardner this week, ending a months-long standoff between Gardner and United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions. According to Gardner, in a phone call on April 11, Trump assured him that Colorado's legal marijuana industry is safe from federal interference. As a result, Gardner will stop stonewalling Department of Justice nominees in the Senate.
Some readers think the deal sounds too good to be true. Says Kenyon:
Hey, Senator Cory Gardner, you can't trust Trump as far as you can throw a Russian.
Adds J. Mark:
So, there's nothing in writing? Yeah, Trump's word and a handshake should do it.
But Guy is optimistic:
I just saw this confirmed during White House press briefing. Made my day.
So is Devon:
A step in the right direction IF Trump follows through.
Those who believe in limited government, personal responsibility, free markets and individual liberty should embrace the ending of this irrational, un-American cannabis prohibition. It should be the cornerstone of current GOP policy....
In January, AG Jeff Sessions announced that he would revoke the Cole Memorandum and other federal protective guidelines for marijuana dating back to 2009. During Senate confirmation hearings, Gardner had asked Sessions if he would promise that the feds wouldn't interfere with state-compliant pot businesses and users. After Sessions rescinded Cole, Gardner chastised him from the floor of the Senate.
Gardner also announced that he would put a hold on nominees for the Department of Justice who needed Senate approval. He lifted some of those blocks in February, and after Trump's call, has lifted all of them.
What do you think of Trump's deal? Post a comment or send your thoughts to marijuana@westword.com.
