Reader: You Can't Trust Trump as Far as You Can Throw a Russian

President Donald Trump says he knows how to strike a deal, and that's what it looks like he did with Senator Cory Gardner this week, ending a months-long standoff between Gardner and United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions. According to Gardner, in a phone call on April 11, Trump assured him that Colorado's legal marijuana industry is safe from federal interference. As a result, Gardner will stop stonewalling Department of Justice nominees in the Senate.

Some readers think the deal sounds too good to be true. Says Kenyon:

Hey, Senator Cory Gardner, you can't trust Trump as far as you can throw a Russian.

Adds J. Mark: