Denver 420 Rally Organizers to Discover Fate Within Thirty Days

Organizers of the Denver 420 Rally defended themselves against allegations from City of Denver employees on Tuesday, September 19, during a daylong appeals hearing. The organizers are accused of violating numerous trash and security rules that led to a three-year ban of their permit after the 2017 rally.

Rally organizers Miguel Lopez and Santino Walter argued their case with attorney Rob Corry at the Webb Municipal Building, just across the street from where the annual rally is held at Civic Center Park. If an administrative hearing officer upholds the ban, they would be prohibited from applying for an event permit for three years, and Lopez would lose the priority status that puts his April 20 event application at the top of the heap.

Permit holders gain priority status from Denver after running the same event at the same park on the same date or holiday for two years in a row, but that status can be revoked if an event incurs five violations. The 420 Rally faces 29 counts of organizational misconduct from the city, adding up to five overall violations. If Lopez loses that status, Corry explains, that could effectively end his decade-long run of hosting the April 20 rally at Civic Center Park, since someone else could hold an event there for two consecutive years.