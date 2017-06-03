menu

Reader: Hey, Let's Ban Oktoberfest, New Year's Eve and St. Paddy's Day, Too!

Reader: Why Can't We Rally to Keep Awareness of Marijuana Going?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Hey, Let's Ban Oktoberfest, New Year's Eve and St. Paddy's Day, Too!

Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 8:47 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Should the city ban this?
Should the city ban this?
Brandon Marshall
A A

On June 2, organizers of the Denver 420 Rally appealed the City of Denver's decision to prohibit them from applying for any event permit during the next three years, as well as rescind the priority status that's allowed them to regularly stage the annual gathering at Civic Center Park. "The 420 Rally is singled out improperly because of the City and County’s hostility and animus against our message; our taste in music, culture, and art; our participants; our organizational leadership and their history of political activism; and because of actions of third parties, who generate the legendary 'cloud of smoke' every year, but who are persons unaffiliated with the Rally’s leadership and organization," reads attorney Rob Corry's filing. Some readers don't buy it. Says Anwar: 

Get rid of the rally for good. It was an embarrassment for legal rec and med.

Related Stories

Adds James:

Is it possible the potheads are so wasted they don't know pot is legal now? Hmmm....

But then there's this from Michael:

 Hey, let's ban Oktoberfest, New Year's Eve and St. Paddy's Day, too. Hell, let's shut down LoDo completely on weekends. All those damn drunk people, drunk drivers, hooligans. Then let's reinstate the prohibition of alcohol, too

What do you think should happen in Denver next April 20?

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >