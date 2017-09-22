Five Types of Businesses That Could Have Pot Consumption Areas

A vaping lounge that has yet to secure a physical location this week announced its intentions to become Denver's first business with a licensed cannabis consumption area. Denver Vape and Play, a proposed vaporizer bar for cannabis flower and concentrates, gave cannabis users a look at what might be the future of social consumption in the city – but it's far from the only model.

"Any underlying business can apply for a Cannabis Consumption Establishment license, as long it meets the requirements," says Dan Rowland of Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. "There is really no telling what kind of creative proposals we’re going to see. I’m sure someone will come up with something that we haven’t thought of already."

So that got us thinking: What sort of businesses will are likely to host social-consumption areas? Other than Denver Vape and Play, Mile High business owners have kept pretty quiet about any plans to apply for a license. But after looking at the license requirements and listening to rumblings around town, we came up with five types of businesses most likely to have licensed social cannabis consumption areas. (Note: That's licensed, not unlicensed, because there's plenty of places around Denver that allow that....)